ARLINGTON - Are the Dallas Cowboys so intricately connected to all things sports that they even "touch base'' with the DFW resident who earlier this month caught New York Yankees hitter Aaron Judge's 62nd American League home-run-record ball at Globe Life Field?

In a way, yes.

David Baron, a founding partner of SBEMP Attorneys, is representing Cory Youmans, who caught the historic home run ball hit on October 4, 2022 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and his wife Bri Amaranthus. The couple is is exploring options about what to do with the prize, and has hired the aforementioned firm to represent them regarding all inquiries in the possible sale of the ball.

Bri and Cory were married in 2021 and live in the DFW area. Youmans has worked for Fisher Investments for nearly 10 years. In his current role, Cory introduces high-net worth investors to the firm's Private Client Group. Cory was the first person in his family to graduate from college, earning a degree from Washington State University in 2010.

And what's the Cowboys connection?

Amaranthus happens to be a reporter for Sports Illustrated/Fan Nation, primarily covering the Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks. Before that, she was a reporter and TV Host for NBC Sports Northwest, where she won an Emmy Award. Bri graduated from the University of Oregon in 2014 and grew up in the southern Oregon area.

SBEMP law firm is headquartered in Southern California with offices in New York City and New Jersey. Baron will advise both in terms of media inquiries and the possible sale of the ball.

The historic souvenir was hit by Judge into the front row of Section 31 in left field, with Youmans making the lucky catch.

An interested party named JP Cohen has said he would pay $2 million for the ball and then loan it out for display at Yankee Stadium.

“I think the offer is way over fair if he’s willing to sell it,” Cohen said in an interview with the Associated Press.

Darren Rovell, a sports business analyst who currently works for The Action Network, suggests the ball is worth closer to $4 million.

Judge is on record as saying, “It would be great to get (the ball) back but it’s a souvenir for a fan. He made a great catch out there and they have every right to it.”

The most expensive home-run baseball of all time was sold for $3 million and is the ball Mark McGwire hit for what was then his 70th home run in 1998.

Youmans was among the 38,832 spectators at the Rangers ballpark (as were Cowboys Dak Prescott, Michael Gallup and Micah Parsons), part of the the largest to watch a baseball game at Globe Life Field, all treated to seeing Judge hit a home run that broke the AL record set by Roger Maris in 1961. ... but Youmans catching the biggest treat of all.

