    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cowboys Trade Name Michael Gallup Dallas’ 'Most Likely,’ Says ESPN

    Trade talk involving Gallup has been gossiped about all year. But have the Cowboys gossiped about it?
    Author:

    FRISCO - The NFL 2021 trade deadline is almost upon us, with November 2 as the magical deadline day when ... almost nothing ever happens.

    Nevertheless, we - and Dallas Cowboys Nation - eat it up like candy. What about the juicy possibilities? The shuffling? The chess game?

    What about Michael Gallup?

    Obliged by editors to create answers - because The World Wide Leader also knows candy when it tastes it - ESPN’s beat writers from around the league have offered their thoughts on their local teams’ likelihood of moving a guy before the deadline.

    In Dallas, the ESPN guy is the respected Todd Archer. Gallup is his pinpointed guy. But Archer took quite a bit of edge off his prediction with his smart and honest take:

    “The Cowboys wouldn’t want to do this, but Gallup has not played since the opener because of a calf injury and is in the final year of his contract … Given the talent in the group, the Cowboys might be able to get something in return, but they wouldn’t want to walk away from Gallup.”

    In other words (and maybe much to the chagrin of hungry editors and readers): The Cowboys are not planning on trading Michael Gallup.

    This matches the information we've received from the front office all year long, and it is a view intensified by Dallas' 5-1 "Watch Out!'' start. The Joneses want to load up, not peel off.

    No image description

    DDA69F61-697D-4724-8D6C-B6CB578B642A
    Play

    Who is Cowboys’ ‘Most Likely’ Trade Bait?

    Trade talk involving Gallup has been gossiped about all year. But have the Cowboys gossiped about it?

    just now
    b knight
    Play

    Former Dallas Cowboys Lineman Brandon Knight Explains Why He 'Refused to Report' to Ravens: NFL Tracker

    Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

    14 hours ago
    schultz dak
    Play

    Cowboys LISTEN: Super Bowl Favorites? Re-Sign Schultz?

    Locked On Cowboys: Buy or Sell: The Cowboys are Super Bowl favorites?

    16 hours ago

    Buyers? Maybe. Sellers? Definitely not.

    Archer writes: "Would the Cowboys be able to swing a deal for an immediate need (cornerback, defensive tackle) or a potential draft pick?''

    We've already been told (and seen in action) Dallas view on adding veteran cornerbacks and D-linemen; the Cowboys have passed at every turn. Why would that change on November 2?

    Additionally, there is this: While at the moment it seems like Dallas will have a surplus of receivers once Gallup returns from his calf injury (coach Mike McCarthy responded to a CowboysSI.com question by saying that the receiver could start practicing next week) ... and hey, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper and Ced Wilson stepping in for Gallup? Wow ...

    One guy goes down, and a team is damn lucky to have a replacement.

    Gallup was good for more than 1,100 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2019. He is a  25-year-old playmaker. His contract is up after this year, but COO Stephen Jones has made it clear that is an issue for another day. (Well, another calendar year, actually.)

    In short - and this is a never-say-never business - the Cowboys do not have plans to trade Michael Gallup. The editors at ESPN may not know that. But Archer does. And we do.

    And now you do, too.

    DDA69F61-697D-4724-8D6C-B6CB578B642A
    News

    Who is Cowboys’ ‘Most Likely’ Trade Bait?

    just now
    b knight
    News

    Former Dallas Cowboys Lineman Brandon Knight Explains Why He 'Refused to Report' to Ravens: NFL Tracker

    14 hours ago
    schultz dak
    News

    Cowboys LISTEN: Super Bowl Favorites? Re-Sign Schultz?

    16 hours ago
    CCC300A3-9E46-40C5-97B5-66E1542EFD98
    News

    ‘Proposed’ Trade Sends Cowboys Lineman to Browns

    19 hours ago
    73C1CD51-384E-4323-9740-0BC085FF6EFF
    News

    The Cowboys’ Zeke ‘S—t Show’? Canceled

    23 hours ago
    tony-romo-dak-prescott-retire-04-04-17
    News

    'Watch Out!' For 'Super' Cowboys, Predicts Romo

    Oct 21, 2021
    CeeDee Lamb vs. Patriots
    News

    Cowboys LISTEN: How Good Can CeeDee Be?

    Oct 20, 2021
    b knight
    News

    Cowboys Lineman Refuses to Report’ to Ravens

    Oct 20, 2021