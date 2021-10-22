Who is Cowboys’ ‘Most Likely’ Trade Bait?

Trade talk involving Gallup has been gossiped about all year. But have the Cowboys gossiped about it?

FRISCO - The NFL 2021 trade deadline is almost upon us, with November 2 as the magical deadline day when ... almost nothing ever happens.

Nevertheless, we - and Dallas Cowboys Nation - eat it up like candy. What about the juicy possibilities? The shuffling? The chess game?

What about Michael Gallup?

Obliged by editors to create answers - because The World Wide Leader also knows candy when it tastes it - ESPN’s beat writers from around the league have offered their thoughts on their local teams’ likelihood of moving a guy before the deadline.

In Dallas, the ESPN guy is the respected Todd Archer. Gallup is his pinpointed guy. But Archer took quite a bit of edge off his prediction with his smart and honest take:

“The Cowboys wouldn’t want to do this, but Gallup has not played since the opener because of a calf injury and is in the final year of his contract … Given the talent in the group, the Cowboys might be able to get something in return, but they wouldn’t want to walk away from Gallup.”

In other words (and maybe much to the chagrin of hungry editors and readers): The Cowboys are not planning on trading Michael Gallup.

This matches the information we've received from the front office all year long, and it is a view intensified by Dallas' 5-1 "Watch Out!'' start. The Joneses want to load up, not peel off.

Buyers? Maybe. Sellers? Definitely not.

Archer writes: "Would the Cowboys be able to swing a deal for an immediate need (cornerback, defensive tackle) or a potential draft pick?''

We've already been told (and seen in action) Dallas view on adding veteran cornerbacks and D-linemen; the Cowboys have passed at every turn. Why would that change on November 2?

Additionally, there is this: While at the moment it seems like Dallas will have a surplus of receivers once Gallup returns from his calf injury (coach Mike McCarthy responded to a CowboysSI.com question by saying that the receiver could start practicing next week) ... and hey, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper and Ced Wilson stepping in for Gallup? Wow ...

One guy goes down, and a team is damn lucky to have a replacement.

Gallup was good for more than 1,100 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2019. He is a 25-year-old playmaker. His contract is up after this year, but COO Stephen Jones has made it clear that is an issue for another day. (Well, another calendar year, actually.)

In short - and this is a never-say-never business - the Cowboys do not have plans to trade Michael Gallup. The editors at ESPN may not know that. But Archer does. And we do.

And now you do, too.