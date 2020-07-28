CowboyMaven
Cowboys Training Camp Opens; 55-Man Roster Projections - Defense

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Today marks the full opening of Dallas Cowboys training camp here at The Star, with the entire group expected to report ... and then to undergo COVID-19 tests that will render it something shy of a "full opening.'' 

The first days here at The Star are about testing, then strength-and-conditioning stuff ... Atypical. But it is a benchmark day nevertheless, and a prime time to guesstimate at the final 55-man roster. Here goes defense ...

DEFENSIVE LINE (10): This is about DeMarcus Lawrence - and a complete rebuild alongside him. For certain, three brand new tackles. Add a brand new end in Aldon Smith and slide Tyrone Crawford into a utility role and it’s quite a revamping.

New coach Mike McCarthy has made it clear he wants "six rushers and four inside players.''

With Crawford as a swing guy, that's what we've given McCarthy here.

DeMarcus Lawrence

Gerald McCoy

Dontari Poe

Aldon Smith

Tyrone Crawford

Neville Gallimore

Bradlee Anae

Dorance Armstrong

Trysten Hill

Joe Jackson

LINEBACKER (7): The Cowboys might move around some pieces here. Is post-neck-surgery Leighton Vander Esch able to play MIKE? Would Jaylon Smith thrive in a move from the middle to being a pass-rushing SAM? Can Sean Lee endure the burden of being a full-time WILL?

Thomas, March and Gifford can all excel on special teams ... but UDFA Francis Bernard has a chance to push from behind there.

Sean Lee

Leighton Vander Esch

Jaylon Smith

Joe Thomas

Justin March

Luke Gifford

Francis Bernard

DEFENSIVE BACK (11): The Cowboys believe the NFL Draft just provided them with two rotational corners - and in Trevon Diggs, a possible starter. They see Xavier Woods as a budding standout and lots of position flex in this group overall.

What they need most of all? Ball-hawking. We'll see if this new coaching staff can walk the walk in its pursuit there.

Trevon Diggs

Xavier Woods

Chidobe Awuzie

Jourdan Lewis

Anthony Brown

Daryl Worley

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Reggie Robinson II

CJ Goodwin

Donovan Wilson

Darian Thompson

SPECIAL TEAMS (3): There will be a legit competition between kickers Greg Zuerlein and Kai Forbath. There might be a punter competition, too, but a healthy Chris Jones can be fine. There will be no long-snapper competition.

Greg Zuerlein

Chris Jones

L.P. Ladouceur

Coming Wednesday: The 55-Man Roster Projections - Offense.

by

WMX