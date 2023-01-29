Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson cannot hide his glee at the notion of staying in-state and managing to fall into the arms of the Dallas Cowboys.

FRISCO - Most of the time, prospects in the NFL Draft are excited to be prospects, no matter their destination.

And to some degree, Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson - likely set to be the first player selected at his position in the 2023 NFL Draft in April - fits that mold.

But …

The Doak Walker Award with Texas ties cannot hide his glee at the notion of staying in-state and managing to fall into the waiting arms of the Dallas Cowboys?

"Ah, ha!'' Robinson said. "We won't know until Draft Day where I'm at ... but that's cool because I play here in Texas (with) relationships. ... But it's wherever God places me.''

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. he has Robinson slated to be picked by Dallas at No. 26 overall in his latest 2023 mock draft.



"This just makes sense, right?" Kiper Jr. said of the selection.



Maybe.

While running back isn't necessarily at the top of Dallas' needs in the draft this offseason, it's quickly become a major focal point. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, who is set to enter free agency this offseason, broke his fibula in Sunday's NFC Divisional loss to the San Francisco 49ers. His future in Dallas in unclear after earning his first-career Pro Bowl nod this season.



Fellow running back Ezekiel Elliott found success in a one-two-punch role with Pollard this season, but he's no longer a foundational player and may come back only via a reduced salary.

Robinson led the Big 12 Conference in carries (258), rushing yards (1,580) and rushing touchdowns (18) during the regular season. Robinson also led the nation with 1,894 total scrimmages yards (1,580 rushing, 314 receiving) and was second in total touchdowns (20) during the regular season.

He finished his Longhorns career fourth all-time in rushing yards (3,410) and tied for sixth in career rushing touchdowns (33).

Should the dominoes fall in Dallas' favor, a big-time name like Robinson could be exactly what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is looking for.

And judging by his reserved excitement, maybe it’s what Bijan is looking for as well.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!