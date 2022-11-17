Dak Prescott vs. Kirk Cousins? ESPN Analyst Can't Decide if Cowboys QB is Better

FRISCO - Former Philadelphia Eagles star LeSean McCoy is trying to make a name for himself in media circles, and wisely, he's recognized that talking Dallas Cowboys is the short cut to doing so.

And therefore ...

“They all love Dak Prescott. And I’m thinking, 'Why?' said McCoy on the Up & Adams Show this week. "I think Dak's (only) 'OK.''

How "only OK''? McCoy places Prescott outside of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL, and isn't sure he's better than Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who the Cowboys will oppose this Sunday in Minneapolis.

McCoy didn't seem especially prepared for his deep analysis, as when the issue was posed to him, he first responded by taking Cousins over Prescott ... and then, after further consideration, changed his answer and moved Prescott higher on his imaginary list.

“But he’s OK. He’s like (top) 13-to-15,'' McCoy said.

This sort of stuff is part-and-parcel with the job of QB - especially when playing that position in the "America's Team'' spotlight. McCoy’s comments come in the wake of the Cowboys having blown a 14-point fourth quarter lead versus the Green Bay Packers in unprecedented fashion, and in the NFL, who is to blame for that?

General manager, coach and QB. That's how this works.

Speaking of the general manager, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' reflection on the loss comes with a powerful endorsement of Prescott, Jones insisting that if Dallas contends for the Super Bowl, Dak will be the central reason.

That was an attempt to tamp down the silly criticism from ESPN shock jock Stephen A. Smith, who ripped Prescott as the “weak link” of the 6-3 Cowboys. But again, silly or not ... it comes with the job of being the Cowboys QB ... and as Prescott will surely agree, the Cowboys QB needs to be better at his job come Sunday in Minnesota and beyond.

