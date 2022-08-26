Skip to main content

Diggs Brothers Join New Brand SAXX as 'Chief Ball Officers'

The All-Pro football pair is joining forces to promote a new product innovation.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Stefon and Trevon Diggs, the famous All-Pro football brothers from the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys, respectively, are joining forces to promote the premium underwear brand, SAXX, as "Chief Ball Officers."

The two brothers have wanted to team up on the field, and now they're able off the field by promoting SAXX's patented BallPark Pouch underwear.

"Our BallPark Pouch secures balls just as well as Stefon when he's catching a game-winning touchdown or Trevon when he's grabbing a highlight reel-caliber interception. So, when we learned they were also fans of our underwear we knew we had to bring them on board as our first-ever Chief Ball Officers," said Wendy Bennison, Chief Executive Officer, SAXX. "We're glad to be able to give them the chance to finally be on the same team."

Job responsibilities for Stefon and Trevon will include pushing SAXX products as world-class athletes, men's lifestyle trendsetters, and ball-handling experts.

"I'm big on both style and comfort – and that includes my underwear," said Stefon. "I've tried a lot of different underwear brands and it doesn't get any better than SAXX.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

whit jerry
Play

Cowboys Did NOT Call Andrew Whitworth? Injured Rookie Tyler Smith OUT vs. Seahawks

"Hello, Tyler Smith. He’ll be an important part of this puzzle, our No. 1 draft pick." - Jerry Jones.

By Mike Fisher
73963FB7-79CD-41FB-81CA-FD173FDC3C32
Play

Tyron Smith Injury ‘Serious’: Cowboys Move with Call to Rams Andrew Whitworth, Sign Chiefs Ex Eric Fisher?

Money? Injuries? Personal issues? An NFL team is obviously more privy to those details than most of us are. But ...

By Mike Fisher
jerry sas
Play

'You're a Fraud!': Jerry Jones, Stephen A. Smith Do Battle at Cowboys HQ

The Cowboys owner faced off against one of the franchise's most renowned villains.

By Geoff Magliochetti

"I'm excited to team up with my brother," said Trevon. "It's something we've always wanted to do, so we couldn't pass up the opportunity to ball out together."

To include the fans in their new opportunity, Stefon and Trevon have figured out a way to attach their performance on the field for discounts on SAXX products. 

Every touchdown caught by Stefon will activate a sitewide 10 percent discount at SAXXUnderwear.com for a limited time, while the same deal will apply to every interception by Trevon. 

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Subscribe to the Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

whit jerry
News

Cowboys Did NOT Call Andrew Whitworth? Injured Rookie Tyler Smith OUT vs. Seahawks

By Mike Fisher
73963FB7-79CD-41FB-81CA-FD173FDC3C32
News

Tyron Smith Injury ‘Serious’: Cowboys Move with Call to Rams Andrew Whitworth, Sign Chiefs Ex Eric Fisher?

By Mike Fisher
jerry sas
News

'You're a Fraud!': Jerry Jones, Stephen A. Smith Do Battle at Cowboys HQ

By Geoff Magliochetti
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup
News

Jones Leaving Door Open on Gallup Returning Soon for Cowboys

By Mike D'Abate
jerry drew
News

'Listen To Us, Jerry!' Drew Pearson Wants Input on Cowboys Ring of Honor

By Geoff Magliochetti
tyron wynn
News

Dallas Cowboys Tyron Smith 'Gruesome' Injury Timetable; Trade for Patriots' Isaiah Wynn?

By Mike Fisher and Mike D'Abate
jerry zeke
News

Dallas Cowboys Will 'Go as Zeke Goes,' Says Jerry Jones of Ezekiel Elliott

By Mike Fisher
smith ol
News

Rookie Tyler Smith Move to LT Best Cowboys Fix for Tyron Injury?

By Mike Fisher