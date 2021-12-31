'Healthiest' Cowboys Practice: 'Explosive' Ezekiel & 'Full-Reps' Tyron

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    'Healthiest' Cowboys Practice for Cards: 'Explosive' Ezekiel Elliott & 'Full-Reps' Tyron Smith

    “They’ve got our respect,'' Prescott says of the Cards. "But we’re going to come out there and be the enforcers and put our best football forward.”
    Author:

    FRISCO - A bit over a year ago, Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals came into AT&T Stadium in 2020 NFL Week 6 and drubbed the Dallas Cowboys, 38-10.

    “It was very difficult (to watch), for multiple reasons,” Dak Prescott said this week ahead of this year's rematch, 11-4 Dallas hosting the 10-5 Cardinals on Sunday. “A week after (season-ending ankle) surgery, I was on my couch, leg propped up, probably on some meds that made it hard to watch the game as well. Made it hard just not being part of it. Made it hard with the way they came out and played in our home stadium.

    “That’s something that I think about. I’m excited to play this team and (approach) this matchup healthy.”

    Dak is not alone in that regard.

    Tyron Smith did not play in that game, a neck injury making 2020 a lost season for him. But this week, as he works through an ankle issue that has contributed to the All-Pro left tackle missing five games?

    “He has taken all the reps in both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practice,'' coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday. "He’ll be full (participant) today. I look for him to stay right on schedule and be available Sunday. That would be the goal.”

    Tyron is listed as a “full” participant for Friday.

    Ezekiel Elliott was available last season, but for him it was a bit of a "lost year'' as well. But this time around? He has battled through a ligament problem that has given him a troublesome knee. 

    “I’m very encouraged about the direction it’s going,” Elliott said. “I feel more explosive. I feel faster.”

    Elliott believes he’ll be close to 100 percent by the start of the playoffs, and his running mate, Tony Pollard (foot) seems to be working through his issues as well.

    Both are listed as “full” for Friday.

    Tight end Blake Jarwin (hip) isn't ready to play just yet, but he is doing work on the side and McCarthy said he’s “getting close” to coming back after missing the last eight games.

    And finally, in the COVID category, rookie defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna went on the list on Friday - and late Friday afternoon, so did linebacker Keanu Neal - but this week, defensive tackle Trysten Hill, safety Malik Hooker and cornerback Jourdan Lewis all returned off the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

    Add in defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who sometimes limits his week's work after coming off foot surgery but is “full” here, (as is Malik Turner with his calf), and Week 17 might offer up 2021's healthiest version of the Dallas Cowboys.

    Dallas is presently the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. Arizona sits at No. 5.

    “They’ve got our respect,'' Prescott said. "But we’re going to come out there and be the enforcers and put our best football forward.”

    And, it seems, their healthiest foot.

