Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn Job Interview: Source Reveals Telling Broncos Detail

"Just as advertised,'' one person involved tells our Mike Fisher - meaning that as a compliment to the 51-year-old Quinn.

Dan Quinn is likely about to embark on his next head coaching gig.

Quinn, who was fired by the Atlanta Falcons in the middle of the 2020 season, joined the Dallas Cowboys as their defensive coordinator in 2021. With the success of rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and second-year defensive back Trevon Diggs ... both First-Team All-Pro selections ... Quinn has become the "hottest name in coaching."

He conducted his first interview starting late afternoon on Tuesday in North Texas with Denver Broncos GM George Paton leading his front-office group.

And how did Quinn do?

"Just as advertised,'' one person involved tells our Mike Fisher - meaning that as a compliment to the 51-year-old Quinn.

Eight teams hold head coaching vacancies, but the Broncos stand as the favorite to land him, per our sources who say the Broncos "zeroed in'' on him at the start of the month. Earlier this month, the Broncos fired Vic Fangio after three seasons as head coach. And now it appears the Broncos could continue to target a defensive-minded head coach to lead the team next season and beyond.

Quinn compiled a 43-42 record with the Falcons in six seasons including the franchise's second-ever Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

Quinn, who had the Falcons on the verge of their first Super Bowl win with a 28-3 lead on the New England Patriots before the epic collapse, has revamped a historically horrible defense in Dallas. The Cowboys defense ranked 28th in 2020 in points allowed and surrendered franchise records for yards and touchdowns. Under Quinn, they were seventh in points allowed and became one of the NFL's best big-play units this past season.

With the Cowboys out of the playoffs at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, Quinn is also expected to interview for the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings in the coming days.

The Cowboys are already mapping out their next moves, we’re told, both in the likely event of needing a new defensive coordinator and maybe needing an offensive coordinator as well, with Kellen Moore also interviewing with Denver on Tuesday … and with more invites to come.