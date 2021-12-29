Did Cowboys' Quinn Just Say 'No' to Jaguars Job?

Quinn will not interview with the Jaguars for the job. Which means what to the Cowboys?

FRISCO - Did Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn - a former Super Bowl head coach with the Atlanta Falcons and at just age 51, a coach who would surely like another shot at the top job - just say "no'' to the Jacksonville Jaguars?

And is his "no'' an expression of love for Dallas?

Quinn would like to again be an NFL head coach. And once again on Sunday night, in an avalanche of a 56-14 victory over visiting Washington, he put on display why he is about to be in the group of upcoming candidates. ... and then on Tuesday, Quinn officially joined that list, as does Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

But now a kink in the process: ESPN reports that Quinn "will not interview with the Jaguars for the job during the two-week window in which interviews are allowed, per source.''

Ouch.

This means one of three things:

One, Quinn (via the agents who run these things) is aware he's not going to get the job.

Two, he's not interested in the Jags - which seems unlikely.

Three, he's in love with being a Dallas assistant - a cool concept that is also unlikely.

“I wasn’t coming here to look what my next job would be. I wanted to come in here, have a blast and hopefully kick ass,'' he said this week. “If (head coaching opportunities) come, I’ll be ready for them … But I’m having a blast being right here with this crew and going for it.”

"Kick Ass and Have a Blast.'' That's Dan Quinn.

Jacksonville issued requests on Quinn and Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. But the "no'' from Quinn? Maybe there is a fourth possibility ... which is that (via agents, again) he knows there is a better-than-Jags opportunity waiting for him

Without him in 2020, Dallas’ defense was historically horrible, the worst in franchise history. With him in 2021, two players made the Pro Bowl, the defense leads the league in interceptions and this team has a chance to lead the NFL in turnover margin for the first time in 62 seasons of Cowboys football.

Quinn didn’t need Sunday night to solidify his case, though once again his defense stole the ball, gave little ground and scored a TD. But being on national TV on Christmas representing the 11-4 Cowboys?

“Yeah,” Quinn prized rookie pupil Micah Parsons said. “Because we are the show. We’re the Dallas Cowboys.”