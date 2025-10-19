Cowboy Roundup: 3 key matchups vs Commanders, Madden Week 7 simulation
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to game day. After a frustrating week of reflecting on last weekend's letdown, it's time to erase those memories and hope for a better result on Sunday afternoon in a crucial NFC East showdown.
Dallas will be welcoming the division rival Washington Commanders to AT&T Stadium for an afternoon kickoff with second place in the NFC East up for grabs.
This season, the division is wide open, so getting an early leg up on the rivals could be key when the playoff races heat up later in the season. Of course, the next few weeks will also determine whether the team is a buyer at the NFL trade deadline.
Dallas entered the week as slight underdogs against the Commanders, but Washington has ruled out its top two wide receivers -- Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel -- giving the Cowboys' secondary a much-needed break and shifting the betting odds in Dallas' favor.
Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, so hopefully, sun glare will not be an issue.
We'll have to see if the team can show up and put together a strong performance on both sides of the ball, but until then, let's check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media. Indulge.
3 key matchups vs Commanders
While the Cowboys' secondary caught a break with Washington's wounded receiving corps, there are still some crucial matchups that Dallas will need to win in order to score a crucial victory.
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at where the Cowboys will need to win on the field, with the linebackers slowing down Jayden Daniels being one of the keys to victory.
"Dallas linebackers Marist Liufau, Jack Sanborn, Kenneth Murray, and Shemar James must stay disciplined and react quickly. If they lose containment or over-pursue, Daniels will make them pay. For a Cowboys defense already struggling to tackle and maintain gap integrity, this matchup could define the game."
Madden Week 7 simulation
The fine folks at Blogging the Boys are continuing their season-long Madden NFL 25 sim, and the results have been a bit dicey over the past few weeks. For Sunday's showdown, however, the EA Sports gods have the Cowboys coming away with a big win at home to solidy themselves as the second-best team in the division.
Let's hope the simulation is onto something.
