Cowboys have no sun dial but unbothered by infamous glare, Stephen Jones says
The Dallas Cowboys welcome the division rival Washington Commanders to AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a game for second place in the NFC East. It's a crucial game that could make or break Dallas' season.
Entering the weekend, the Cowboys are slight underdogs to the visiting Commanders, but they do have one rare homefield quirk: the sun.
AT&T Stadium has its infamous glare, which became a talking point last season, with players losing the ball because of the glare on multiple occasions. But don't tell that to Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones.
During an interview on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked about how the team will handle the infamous sun glare beaming through the giant window at AT&T Stadium during the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
Jones replied by attempting to crack a joke, before saying the team has a "good system in place" to deal with the glare if it becomes an issue.
"You know it takes a scientist to figure that out," Jones joked, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "In all seriousness, you need a sun dial during the day or whatever you do, but no, we’ve got a good system in place with our football ops guys and got a great feel for how that works and (Brian Schottenheimer) is all set for it.
"We actually talked about it. It can be a homefield advantage if we stay on top of it. And I can tell you Coach Schottenheimer is on top of it."
You shouldn't need a set of "football ops guys" to know that a simple solution would be closing a curtain, but it's the Jones', so nothing can come easy. We'll have to see what the plan is on Sunday night and just how "on top of it" Coach Schotty is.
