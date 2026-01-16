Cowboys defensive coordinator search adds in-person interview with division rival

The Dallas Cowboys' search for a new defensive coordinator will shift to phase two this weekend, with in-person interviews beginning to take shape.

On Friday, it was reported that the team will be bringing in its first two coaches to interview for the gig, including a Brian Flores disciple and former head coach, but they will also be taking a closer look at a division rival.

According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys will bring Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Christian Parker to The Star for an interview of his own.

Parker has earned defensive coordinator buzz around the league because of his success with the Eagles' secondary, which produced two first-team All-Pros this past season.

While the Cowboys had the league's worst pass defense during the 2025-26 season, the Eagles ranked No. 8, allowing just 189.8 yards per game and 14 touchdowns.

The Eagles produced two first-team All-Pro honorees, cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, who also received Pro Bowl nods.

With the struggles of the Cowboys' secondary in recent years, taking a close look at a man who revamped the defensive backfield in Philadelphia, who is familiar with the division, is the right move to make.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and a 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

