Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys vs Commanders, Week 7 betting odds & preview

Can the Dallas Cowboys get it together in Week 7 and pull off a win against the Washington Commanders?

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott carries the ball against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott carries the ball against the Washington Commanders. / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
In this story:

This weekend, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Washington Commanders in an NFC East showdown.

Dallas is coming off a frustrating loss in Week 6 to the Carolina Panthers, in a game where their defense allowed Carolina to kill the final 6:10 of the game before kicking the deciding field goal. It was another defensive meltdown in a season already full of failures on that side of the ball.

MORE: 2026 NFL draft order entering Cowboys' Week 7 clash with Commanders

Washington is also coming off a loss, falling to the Chicago Bears in Week 6. They're now 3-3 on the year and just 1-2 on the road. With that being the case, the Cowboys might have a chance, but what do the oddsmakers have to say?

Dallas Cowboys are underdogs at home

Dallas Cowboys fan cheers during the second half against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys fan cheers during the second half against the Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas is a slight underdog at home, but the experts believe this game could have a lot of points put on the board.

Spread: Dallas +1.5

O/U: 54.5

ML: DAL +105

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Cowboys will have a hard time slowing down Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

While Washington isn't having the best start to the season, quarterback Jayden Daniels is still playing very well. He missed time due to an injury, but was back to himself in Week 6, throwing for 211 yards with three touchdowns, while also picking up 52 yards on the ground.

MORE: Matt Eberflus says 'nothing is off the table' amid Cowboys' defensive woes

Dallas struggled with Bryce Young in Week 6, which means Daniels could give them even more problems. He's a dual-threat who plays with far more composure than a second-year pro should, and there's the added motivation of Dan Quinn as the team's head coach.

This one could be a problem for the Cowboys, who might be in danger of a lopsided loss if their defense hasn't figured out their communication issues.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

3 Dallas Cowboys with the most to prove in Week 7 vs Commanders

3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Commanders in Week 7

Cowboys 'in the mix' for former NFL sack leader ahead of trade deadline, insider says

3 Dallas Cowboys who could be dealt at NFL trade deadline

Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News