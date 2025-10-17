Dallas Cowboys vs Commanders, Week 7 betting odds & preview
This weekend, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Washington Commanders in an NFC East showdown.
Dallas is coming off a frustrating loss in Week 6 to the Carolina Panthers, in a game where their defense allowed Carolina to kill the final 6:10 of the game before kicking the deciding field goal. It was another defensive meltdown in a season already full of failures on that side of the ball.
MORE: 2026 NFL draft order entering Cowboys' Week 7 clash with Commanders
Washington is also coming off a loss, falling to the Chicago Bears in Week 6. They're now 3-3 on the year and just 1-2 on the road. With that being the case, the Cowboys might have a chance, but what do the oddsmakers have to say?
Dallas Cowboys are underdogs at home
Dallas is a slight underdog at home, but the experts believe this game could have a lot of points put on the board.
Spread: Dallas +1.5
O/U: 54.5
ML: DAL +105
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Cowboys will have a hard time slowing down Jayden Daniels
While Washington isn't having the best start to the season, quarterback Jayden Daniels is still playing very well. He missed time due to an injury, but was back to himself in Week 6, throwing for 211 yards with three touchdowns, while also picking up 52 yards on the ground.
MORE: Matt Eberflus says 'nothing is off the table' amid Cowboys' defensive woes
Dallas struggled with Bryce Young in Week 6, which means Daniels could give them even more problems. He's a dual-threat who plays with far more composure than a second-year pro should, and there's the added motivation of Dan Quinn as the team's head coach.
This one could be a problem for the Cowboys, who might be in danger of a lopsided loss if their defense hasn't figured out their communication issues.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Dallas Cowboys with the most to prove in Week 7 vs Commanders
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Commanders in Week 7
Cowboys 'in the mix' for former NFL sack leader ahead of trade deadline, insider says
3 Dallas Cowboys who could be dealt at NFL trade deadline
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie