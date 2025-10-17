5 Cowboys trade targets ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline
The Dallas Cowboys aren't ready to punt on this season.
Jerry Jones made it clear that he believes they still have what it takes to make a run this year. However, he also understands they need to make some changes, which is why he says they're "open for business" at the NFL trade deadline.
MORE: Cowboys 'very serious' about making roster better ahead of NFL trade deadline
Ideally, they won't surrender any of their four first-round picks over the next two seasons, which would take them out of the running for someone such as Trey Hendrickson. That doesn't mean there aren't options, including these five players who they should ask about before the deadline.
Jordyn Brooks, LB, Miami Dolphins
Through six games, the linebacker position has been a problem for the Cowboys. Kenneth Murray has been their primary issue, and that's why they should ask about Jordyn Brooks, who is currently with the struggling Miami Dolphins.
MORE: Cowboys' Dak Prescott is NFL's most 'betrayed quarterback' thanks to putrid defense
Brooks, a 2020 first-round pick for the Seattle Seahawks, is off to an excellent start this season with 66 tackles. He's missed just two tackle attempts according to PFF, and has been solid in pass coverage. Brooks is in the final year of his deal, making him a potential one-year rental, but that would also make him affordable via trade.
Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns
Targeting Jerome Ford was suggested earlier in the season, and it didn't make much sense at the time. Now in Week 7, the Cowboys are without Miles Sanders, who was recently sent to the IR, and Jaydon Blue has yet to impress.
That means this idea suddenly could be a wise move.
Ford isn't an every-down back, but he had 813 yards when forced into that role in 2023. He's since fallen out of the rotation and can be a feast-or-famine player, but his explosiveness and pass-catching ability make him an ideal RB2 behind Javonte Williams. He's also not going to get in the way of Blue should the light bulb ever come on for the rookie.
Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami Dolphins
The Dallas pass rush hasn't been effective this season, leading to plenty of speculation that they could look to add a defensive end before the trade deadline. If so, Jaelan Phillips could be an ideal target.
MORE: Cowboys' pass rush has diamond in the rough in one of NFL's top rookie leaders
Miami isn't going anywhere this season and could be ready to unload talent for draft capital. Phillips, who is a supremely gifted pass-rusher, might be someone they move and due to his injury concerns, he could be a steal.
Of course, Dallas will have to cross their fingers in hopes he can stay healthy, but if he does, their entire defense could be improved.
Riq Woolen, CB, Seattle Seahawks
Dallas is working on scheme changes in the secondary, but that might not be enough. At this point, they need to consider making a major change with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland both struggling to play to their full potential.
Perhaps they need someone to push them for their spots, which is what Riq Woolen could do. The 6-foot-4 cornerback tied for the league-lead with six interceptions in 2022 but doesn't appear to be in the long-term plans for Seattle. That could be a huge win for Dallas, who could use his talent to help clean up the secondary.
Carl Granderson, EDGE, New Orleans Saints
While Trey Hendrickson is the big name, a more realistic target for Dallas could be Carl Granderson. Unlike Hendrickson, Granderson isn't likely to bring back a first-round pick, but could still provide the spark this defensive line needs.
Granderson has never totaled double-digit sacks, but he's off to the best start of his career with 4.5 in six games. He's also batted down two passes, proving himself to be a difference-maker. The Cowboys have a lot of talent on the edge, but they need someone to lead the way, which is what Granderson would give them.
