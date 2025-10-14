NFC East power rankings: Cowboys in free fall after Week 7 disaster
It's not breaking news, but it's been harped on enough already. The Dallas Cowboys dropped a tough one to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.
That was the kind of game that the team can't let slip out of their grasp. As for the rest of the NFC East, it was a rollercoaster type of week.
So, where do the Cowboys stand in the division heading into Week 7? Here are our latest NFC East Power Rankings.
4. Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys have the best offense in the league, but their defense has them in the basement of the division. The only way out is a big win over the Washington Commanders this week.
3. Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders gifted the Chicago Bears a win on Monday. Could it be that the Commanders were a one-hit wonder?
2. New York Giants
No one had a better week than the New York Giants. This was a team that looked like they would be stuck at the bottom of the division. Now, they hope to build off the biggest win of their season.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
If the rest of the NFC East weren't in such disarray, the Philadelphia Eagles may not be holding the top spot. The reigning Super Bowl champions have a lot to fix if they plan on grabbing another divisional crown this season.
