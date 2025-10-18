Cowboys Country

Cowboys go from underdog to favorites following slew of Commanders' injuries

The Dallas Cowboys are suddenly expected to win their Week 7 matchup with the Washington Commanders due to multiple injuries for the road team.

Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin celebrates after scoring the game-winning touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys.
Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin celebrates after scoring the game-winning touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Entering Week 7, the Dallas Cowboys were underdogs at home with the Washington Commanders favored by 2.5 points.

With the game just one day away, that's now changed. Multiple injuries suffered by Washington have left them thin on offense, which has also swung the odds into the favor of the home team.

The Commanders will be without their top two wideouts with Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel out. That leaves Dallas as a 1-point favorite, according to The Athletic's Jon Machota.

Washington's offense was already struggling before ruling both players out, entering this weekend ranked 25th in passing yards. This news not only swings the odds, but also eliminates excuses for the struggling Cowboys secondary.

Of course, the Cowboys will have their own issues to overcome with Trevon Diggs being ruled out after suffering an injury at home, which has him in concussion protocol.

Dallas Cowboys defense needs all the help it can get

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.
Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The Dallas defense has been tough to watch this season. They've been abysmal against the pass, giving up 1,617 yards through the air, which is the worst in the league. They're not much better on the ground, giving up 853 yards and an average of 4.7 yards per attempt.

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said nothing was off the table as his team looked for ways to improve heading into Week 7. They were then seen working on more man-press techniques during practice this week, which would be a welcome change after their struggles in zone coverage through the first six games.

The absence of Samuel and McLaurin will be an added boost for a defense that needs all the help it can get.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland intercepts a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin .
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland intercepts a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin . / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

