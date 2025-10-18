Cowboys go from underdog to favorites following slew of Commanders' injuries
Entering Week 7, the Dallas Cowboys were underdogs at home with the Washington Commanders favored by 2.5 points.
With the game just one day away, that's now changed. Multiple injuries suffered by Washington have left them thin on offense, which has also swung the odds into the favor of the home team.
MORE: Cowboys call up practice squad reinforcements at RB for Week 7 vs Commanders
The Commanders will be without their top two wideouts with Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel out. That leaves Dallas as a 1-point favorite, according to The Athletic's Jon Machota.
Washington's offense was already struggling before ruling both players out, entering this weekend ranked 25th in passing yards. This news not only swings the odds, but also eliminates excuses for the struggling Cowboys secondary.
MORE: NFL GM urges Cowboys to pursue head-scratching position at trade deadline
Of course, the Cowboys will have their own issues to overcome with Trevon Diggs being ruled out after suffering an injury at home, which has him in concussion protocol.
Dallas Cowboys defense needs all the help it can get
The Dallas defense has been tough to watch this season. They've been abysmal against the pass, giving up 1,617 yards through the air, which is the worst in the league. They're not much better on the ground, giving up 853 yards and an average of 4.7 yards per attempt.
Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said nothing was off the table as his team looked for ways to improve heading into Week 7. They were then seen working on more man-press techniques during practice this week, which would be a welcome change after their struggles in zone coverage through the first six games.
MORE: Cowboys have no sun dial but unbothered by infamous glare, Stephen Jones says
The absence of Samuel and McLaurin will be an added boost for a defense that needs all the help it can get.
