3 under-the-radar trade candidates Dallas Cowboys should target
The NFL trade deadline is still a couple of weeks away, but it's already a hot topic. Teams such as the Dallas Cowboys, who are struggling but still have a glimmer of hope, could be active this season.
Owner and general manager Jerry Jones has said as much, hinting that the team could be looking for upgrades. It's tempting to consider big moves, such as adding Trey Hendrickson, but the Cowboys could improve their team without making a huge splash.
Here we look at three under-the-radar trade candidates who wouldn't force Dallas to send a premium pick, but would provide some huge help.
Shelby Harris, DT, Cleveland Browns
Mazi Smith remains an issue for Dallas and they could use another trusted defensive tackle in their rotation. There might not be any true nose tackles they should target, but they could find a potential impact player in Shelby Harris.
The 34-year-old is in the final year of his deal and the Browns might be willing to part with him for a late-round pick. Harris has been strong against the run this season and has always been able to generate pressure up the middle as well.
Jaylen Wright, RB, Miami Dolphins
Jaydon Blue has yet to make his mark in the NFL, but with Miles Sanders out, he's the team's No. 2 running back. Dallas needs to add depth at the position and Jaylen Wright could be available.
Wright has fallen out of favor in Miami, but was a successful back in the SEC for Tennessee. He would provide some competition for Blue, and could fill in as RB2 if the rookie doesn't get things rolling.
Cody Barton, LB, Tennessee Titans
The linebackers in Dallas have been among the worst in the NFL this season both in the ground game and against the pass. That's why it would make sense to see if they can find help on the trading block.
If they decide to go this route, Cody Barton could be an option. The veteran linebacker has seven years of experience and while he has six missed tackles this season, he's typically been far more reliable. He's also still better than most options in Dallas, making him worth a Day 3 pick.
