Cowboys' secondary has no excuse for poor outing vs Commanders amid injury woes
Both the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders will be entering Sunday's Week 7 showdown for second place in the NFC East with wounded rosters.
The Cowboys and Commanders have been plagued by injuries throughout the first six weeks of the NFL season, and the injury bug is once again rearing its ugly head as kickoff approaches.
On Friday, the Cowboys were left stunned when star cornerback Trevon Diggs was ruled out with a concussion after a mystery "accident" at his home. That left the Dallas secondary short-handed, but they were able to catch a break.
MORE: 3 bold predictions for Cowboys vs Commanders in Week 7, including rookie breakout
While the Cowboys will be reshuffling the deck in the secondary, the Commanders will be looking for someone to step up at wide receiver after ruling out both starters, Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel. McLaurin was ruled out on Friday, while Samuel was ruled out on Saturday afternoon.
To make matters worse for the Commanders, the team placed former Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown on injured reserve earlier in the week.
That leaves Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane, and Chris Moore as the Commanders' top three receivers.
That makes the job easier for the Cowboys' secondary, but the team will still need to pull through to avoid an embarrassing letdown for a second straight week.
MORE: Cowboys do secondary shuffle, activate second-year CB to replace Trevon Diggs
Wounded wide receivers
Commanders star Terry McLaurin was ruled out due to a nagging quad injury, which has caused him to miss four games. Brown was placed on injured reserve because of a lingering groin injury that had knocked him out of action for the past four weeks.
Now, Samuel's hip is the latest setback for the Commanders' wounded receiving corps.
It will be interesting to see who the Commanders call on and who steps up for Jayden Daniels in the crucial NFC East showdown on Sunday. Luckily for the Commanders, the Cowboys' defense is among the worst in the league, so those of us watching at home could be in store for some ugly football.
