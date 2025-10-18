3 bold predictions for Cowboys vs Commanders in Week 7, including rookie breakout
This weekend, the Dallas Cowboys have a tough task on their hands as they host the Washington Commanders. Led by head coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington made it to the NFC Championship Game last season, but is off to a 3-3 start this year.
They'll be looking to get back on track against a Dallas team still struggling to find answers. The Cowboys are fresh off a frustrating loss to the Carolina Panthers, but at 2-3-1, they're not out of the race just yet.
MORE: Cowboys have no sun dial but unbothered by infamous glare, Stephen Jones says
A win in Week 7 would put them within striking distance of the Philadelphia Eagles, while also giving them plenty of confidence going forward.
Pulling off the upset would be more likely if these three bold predictions come true.
Javonte Williams runs for 100 yards, 2 TDs
In Week 5, Javonte Williams ripped off his first 100-yard game for the Cowboys, but then he was a non-factor in Week 6. Against Carolina, Williams had just 29 yards on 13 rushing attempts and said after the game that they weren't physical enough.
MORE: 3 free agents Cowboys could sign if Trevon Diggs misses extensive time
This week, that should change as they face a defense that's surrendered 730 yards on the ground in six games. Look for Williams to take advantage of the opportunity by running for more than 100 yards with two touchdowns.
Donovan Ezeiruaku records 2 sacks
Through the first six games of the season, rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku has yet to record his first NFL sack, but that doesn't mean he's not playing well. The Boston College product has been one of the top rookies in pass-rush win rate and quarterback pressures this season.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer pinpoints major issue for Cowboys' secondary
He's shown flashes and eventually will turn that into sacks. This bold prediction has that happening against Washington, with Ezeiruaku picking up his first two career sacks.
Jayden Daniels held under 200 yards passing
In four games this season, Jayden Daniels has not thrown for fewer than 200 yards, which makes this the boldest prediction of the week. Daniels and the Washington offense haven't lit things up by any means, heading into this weekend 23rd in the league in passing yards. Still, they're facing the worst pass defense in the NFL which is the perfect recipe for a breakout game.
That said, Matt Eberflus has to eventually get something figured out, and the fact that they're finally making scheme changes is an encouraging sign. Throw in the fact that this is a rivalry game, and the Cowboys' defense finally finds the motivation for a strong performance.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Commanders, Week 7 betting odds & preview
Cowboys' final Week 7 injury report officially gives greenlight to CeeDee Lamb, Turpin
5 potential Cowboys targets ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline
Top Dallas Cowboys fantasy football must-starts in Week 7 vs. Commanders
New Cowboys mock draft lands do-it-all chess piece, run-stuffing NT
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie