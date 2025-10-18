Trevon Diggs' $4M Texas mansion listed for sale as intrigue around mystery saga grows
On Friday, news broke that Trevon Diggs wouldn't be in uniform for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders.
Diggs has battled knee injuries for the past couple of seasons, causing him to miss time, but this latest injury was completely different. It's also one that's shrouded in mystery. According to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Diggs was injured at home and would be out with a concussion.
Trade speculation began immediately after the news was released, but Josina Anderson tried to shut that down. Despite her claims, the speculation is running wild once again with the latest development as Diggs reportedly listed his house for sale before the injury was announced.
"Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs will be missing from the football field during Sunday's game against the after suffering from a mysterious injury that he sustained in an at-home accident, just months after he listed the Texas dwelling for $4 million." - Kelsi Karruli, Realtor.com
Trevon Diggs, Cowboys relationship has been rocky for some time
The trade rumors aren't due to the injury alone. Diggs and the Dallas front office have had issues dating back to the 2023 season.
When Diggs tore his ACL preparing for Week 3, he wound up using his own medical team for rehabilitation which didn't sit well with Jerry Jones. When he suffered another injury at the end of 2024, Diggs used the same approach.
This time, he was stripped of $500,000 in salary by the team for not rehabbing with them. When asked about the team giving that money back when he was healthy by Week 1, Diggs laughed.
He was also very supportive of teammate Micah Parsons during his contentious contract negotiations with Jones. It wouldn't be surprising to learn that also left a sour taste in Diggs' mouth.
The writing seems to be on the wall for Dallas and Diggs. The only question is whether they make a move now, or after the season.
