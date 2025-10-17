Cowboys' final Week 7 injury report officially gives greenlight to CeeDee Lamb
The Dallas Cowboys will face a big test when they welcome the Washington Commanders to sun-soaked AT&T Stadium in Week 7.
Both teams are coming off of heartbreaking losses, and what better way to change the narrative than picking up a massive NFC East win?
It's never easy to pick up a win in the NFL, especially if a team is dealing with a laundry list of injuries. Well, Cowboys fans know that has been the exact issue with the team this season.
MORE: Cowboys remain mum on Trevon Diggs' mystery concussion, Stephen Jones dodges question
However, the injury report had been looking good prior to Friday for the Cowboys. Everyone is probably now aware of the freak injury that cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered at home, which has ruled him out of action for Sunday.
Diggs' absence has been clouded by mystery, but for the rest of the final injury report, I think the coaching staff has to be thrilled by the positive updates for the majority of players on the report.
Diggs and guard Trevor Keegan are the only players who have been officially ruled out for the game on Sunday. Six players have been ruled questionable, while wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin are ready to make some noise in their anticipated return.
MORE: Cowboys' wounded secondary catches much-needed break with Commanders WR setback
Massive Loss
The Commanders are also feeling the pain like the Cowboys when it comes to a long list of injuries. Washington will be without star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who is dealing with a quad injury.
At this point in the season, no team is healthy. However, not every team has a list of injuries like the Cowboys and Commanders are dealing with.
Still, that won't be an excuse when the final whistle sounds on Sunday. The stakes are high, and for a moment, it seems like the Cowboys will have a lot more assets on the field than they've had the last few weeks.
