As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs, CowboysSI.com highlights three players to watch.

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to continue their playoff run as they prepare to face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan 22 in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL postseason. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

The Cowboys won their Wild Card round matchup by dominating the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a final score of 31-14 at Raymond James Stadium last Monday.

Should they earn their second straight road win over the 49ers on Sunday, they will advance to the NFC Championship game against their divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the New York Giants in convincing fashion 38-7 on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Though many of Dallas’ most notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when the Cowboys take the field against the 49ers.

Dak Prescott

Prescott turned in a masterful performance in Dallas’ win over Buccaneers. The 29-year-old completed 25 of 33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions, while also contributing seven carries for 24 yards and another score. While his overall stat line was more than impressive, the most significant line entry was finishing the night without a pick.

Coming off an interception-laden latter half of the season, Prescott seemed determined to atone for his previous miscues. He unquestionably passed that test, utilizing the abilities of receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup for big gains, along with tight end Dalton Schultz as an capable red zone target.

Still, Prescott will face a tough task against the Niners defense, featuring start defensive end Nick Bosa, linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw and hybrid safety Talanoa Hufanga. Prescott has the dual-threat talent to find cracks in San Francisco’s stout front seven. However, it will take his best effort (one which is once again free of mistakes) to do so.

Ezekiel Elliott/Tony Pollard

The point is futile to sugarcoat. The 49ers defense is REALLY good. In fact, San Francisco led the NFL in expected points added (EPA) per play on defense, excelling not just in defending the pass, but also the run.

If the Niners win their battles at the line of scrimmage, it will be their most effective way to force Prescott into committing turnovers.

To help mitigate the impact of their pass rush, Dallas may be wise to utilize both Pollard and Elliott to establish the run early. Pollard continues to demonstrate why he is arguably the Cowboys most explosive dual threat, having rushed 15 times for 77 yards while corralling all three targets for 12 yards in the Cowboys' opening round victory over the Bucs. Elliott was also effective, rushing 13 times for 27 yards and catching one of two targets for nine yards.

Though quarterback Prescott is expected to significantly utilize his pass catchers, both Pollard and Elliott are poised for strong showings on Sunday night, with the Memphis product having the ability to inflict damage on the ground, as well as receiving out of the backfield.

Micah Parsons

Though Parsons continues to validate his position as one of the premier defensive threats in the NFL, he will arguably be facing his toughest test to date in a 49ers offense averaged 0.19 expected points added (EPA) per play under rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The 23-year-old is a tenacious defender, having compiled 42 solo tackles, four run stuffs, three forced fumbles and 13.5 sacks.

On Sunday, the Penn State product will be charged with disrupting Purdy’s rhythm. As a result, San Francisco’s offensive line is expected to double-team at the line of scrimmage. While they may be able to theoretically slow his production by doing so, Parsons’ occupying at least two offensive blockers on each play may allow several of Dallas’ other defenders the freedom to make plays.

When isolated, Parsons will also be charged with the difficult task of matching up with Niners star left tackle Trent Williams. If he can get home early, thus forcing Purdy into making some errant throws and turnovers (a category in which Dallas’ defense led the NFL, forcing 33,) the Cowboys may be in prime position to pull off the road victory in the Divisional round.

