Cowboys may not always win at home, but they offer 'Best NFL Stadium Food'
The Dallas Cowboys' first regular-season home game is Week 2 when they invite the hated New York Giants to AT&T Stadium.
The stadium is nearing 20 years of age; however, it is still one of the best stadiums in all of the NFL. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may get contract negotiations wrong, but he didn't miss on the design of this stadium, unless you aren't a fan of the sun.
AT&T Stadium is the pinnacle of football, and apparently, it is a one-stop shop for all of your dining needs during a game.
MORE: Dak Prescott's 2024 injury could have major impact on 2025 season
Recently, the stadium's social media page shared that AT&T has been nominated for "Best NFL Stadium Food," and they need Cowboys fans' help with the nom-nomination.
The home of the Cowboys will be up against every team's concessions in the NFL, but just from the photos, the Cowboys should be a front-runner for this award.
MORE: Jerry Jones upset Micah Parsons' agent, a professional negotiator, got involved in contract talks
From loaded nachos to waffles drizzled in goodness, to even a sweet drink in a Cowboys boot, AT&T Stadium is bringing the heat when it comes to food at the game.
Was it a bad idea to write this article before having lunch? Yes. However, will I be ordering some kind of nachos with a milkshake from DoorDash? Absolutely. Help your beloved Cowboys stadium win a deserving award.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys first 2025 training camp practice
Micah Parsons responds to Jerry Jones diss as tensions boil: 'I'm not here for him'
Marshawn Kneeland steals show in Cowboys' first training camp practice
Brian Schottenheimer bonds with Dak Prescott, fiancée & daughters after training camp
PHOTOS: Parker Kilpatrick, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie