Micah Parsons responds to Jerry Jones diss as tensions boil: 'I'm not here for him'
Micah Parsons followed through on his word and reported to Dallas Cowboys training camp on time Monday, before taking the field on Tuesday for the team's first practice in Oxnard, California.
All of this comes amid his highly publicized contract situation. Parsons had repeatedly said during the NFL offseason that he would report to camp with or without a deal because he knew the importance of bonding with his teammates.
Parsons showed up. A new deal has not.
Tensions escalated during a Monday press conference when owner Jerry Jones took a perceived shot at Parsons, who missed time due to injury last season. Following Tuesday's practice, Parsons was asked for his thoughts on Jones' remarks.
While Parsons has been acting in good faith throughout the offseason program and showcasing his leadership, it is clear that frustration is starting to set in.
Parsons' response made it clear that he is only showing up for his teammates, not the man writing checks.
“At the end of the day, I’m here for my teammates. I’m not here to please another grown man," Parsons told the media. "I’m here for these guys, I’m not here for him.”
Tell us how you really feel.
He added, “If they don’t want me here they don’t want me here. I’ll go about my business. I understand the nature of the business... Some teams like Maxx [Crosby with the Raiders] knew [they] were coming up and they took care of them. Must be nice."
Tensions are clearly close to boiling over, so Jerry Jones and company better get the memo. Parsons has done everything right up to this point, and Jerry Jones is playing with fire.
If he doesn't stop dragging his feet, he risks losing out on a generational player. Get it together, Jerry.
