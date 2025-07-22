Marshawn Kneeland steals show in Cowboys' first training camp practice
The Dallas Cowboys had their first official practice of the 2025 training camp slate on Tuesday in Oxnard, California.
Monday was all talk with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones really trying to bury relationships with players like Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.
On Tuesday, the team put all of that aside and gave fans their first glimpse of the 2025 team on the field.
There were a few clips of some big plays for fans to see on social media, the first being Dak Prescott and George Pickens connected for the first time. However, it was second-year defensive end Marshawn Kneeland who really stole the show with an incredible interception.
Kneeland played Prescott perfectly when he grabbed his first interception of camp. These moments always make you feel good, until you realize your team's starting quarterback is the one who made the bad decision.
The 2024 second-round pick is coming into his second season a little under the radar as it pertains to other players on the roster. Sure, Parsons is grabbing a lot of headlines due to the front office's inability to get a deal done.
If Kneeland becomes the player many expect, he'll be in the same boat in just a few short years.
The Cowboys were one of the better teams at getting to the quarterback last season. Kneeland's opportunity to get better this summer could only make this unit more dangerous.
