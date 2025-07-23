Dak Prescott's 2024 injury could have major impact on 2025 season
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it very clear this past Monday that sometimes, after you pay a player what they want, they may not be available to the team because of injury.
Jones was pointing the blame on Trevon Diggs and quarterback Dak Prescott, who both have missed the majority of their time on the field since getting paid.
Prescott's hamstring injury last season meant the Cowboys really never had a shot to make a deep postseason run without the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.
MORE: Cowboys' Dak Prescott, George Pickens already 'putting on a show'
However, 2025 is a different time. Prescott has been cleared for action and has already taken the field during training camp in Oxnard, California.
But Alex Kay of Bleacher Report feels that Prescott's 2024 injury could still play a major role for the team coming into the 2025 season.
"A healthy and motivated Prescott has shown he can thrive under Schottenheimer, but the soon-to-be 32-year-old signal-caller displayed some troubling signs before last year’s injury," Kay writes.
MORE: George Pickens rips Steelers play-calling after first Cowboys training camp practice
"Dak needs to avoid getting hurt again if the Cowboys are going to finally snap a three-decade streak of missing the conference championship game, wrote Kay regarding Prescott's future.
Prescott is the heartbeat of the offense. Of course, his absence is detrimental to the success of the team. Avoiding injury is easier said than done.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys first 2025 training camp practice
Micah Parsons responds to Jerry Jones diss as tensions boil: 'I'm not here for him'
Marshawn Kneeland steals show in Cowboys' first training camp practice
Brian Schottenheimer bonds with Dak Prescott, fiancée & daughters after training camp
PHOTOS: Parker Kilpatrick, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie