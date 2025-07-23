Brian Schottenheimer bonds with Dak Prescott, fiancée & daughters after training camp
The Dallas Cowboys hit the field for the first training camp practice of 2025 on Tuesday afternoon in Oxnard, California, and the vibes were immaculate.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer continued to bring the energy that players were raving about throughout the NFL offseason, and he created a great environment for everyone involved.
Schottenheimer has put a big emphasis on building a family dynamic in the locker room and bonding with his players off of the field, and that was on full display following the first open practice session.
MORE: Dak Prescott's fiancée rocks epic cowgirl fit to camp as QB has sweet family moment
Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website shared a video on social media of a heartwarming interaction between Coach Schotty, Dak, his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos, and their two daughters after practice was over.
Coach Schotty is a man of the people.
Dak's first-born daughter, Margaret Jane "MJ" Rose, was born in February 2024. Prescott and Sarah Jane got matching tattoos to honor their firstborn.
MORE: Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys first 2025 training camp practice
The couple's youngest daughter, Aurora Rayne, was born just two months ago on May 22, 2025. Aurora is named after Prescott, whose full name is Rayne Dakota Prescott.
It's easy to see why players have taken a liking to Schottenheimer and are buying into his approach to the upcoming season. With his energy and personal approach to coaching, it's going to be exciting to see how the team comes together to fight for each other each and every week.
