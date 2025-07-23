Jerry Jones upset Micah Parsons' agent, a professional negotiator, got involved in contract talks
Dallas Cowboys training camp is officially in full swing in Oxnard, California, with the first practice in the books. Unfortunately, Micah Parsons is still without a contract.
Parsons' lack of a new deal has been the main storyline following the team throughout the NFL offseason, and things got a little spicy when Jerry Jones went rogue during his State of the Union press conference to kick off the team's west coast stay.
Jones took a jab at Parsons at star quarterback Dak Prescott, which led to a response from Parsons on Tuesday. Parsons held an impromptu press conference alongside Trevon Diggs, who was also ripped by Jones, to share his side of the story.
MORE: Micah Parsons' agent reached out to Cowboys, hasn't been called back
Parsons' stance has not changed: He wants to play for the Cowboys. It's up to Jerry and Stephen Jones to put in the legwork to get a deal done.
On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter appeared on 105.3 The Fan to share the latest on the Parsons saga and shared a puzzling reason for some of the issues between the two sides.
According to Schefter, the Cowboys seemed to think a deal was going to get done until Parsons got his agent, David Mulugheta, involved.
MORE: Micah Parsons publicly voices frustration with Cowboys contract saga
"Adam Schefter on [105.3 The Fan] on the state of things between Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys insinuated that the Cowboys may have felt like a deal was going to get done," RJ Ochoa wrote on X, "but Micah got his agent involved and that could be the overall issue."
So, yes. Apparently the issue with the team's contract negotiations is that Parsons got his agent, who negotiates contracts for a living, involved in negotiating his contract.
In a normal world, this would make your head explode. It doesn't make any sense. Teams should want to talk directly to the agents to get a deal done as soon as possible.
But this is Jerry's World, and we're just living in it.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys first 2025 training camp practice
Micah Parsons responds to Jerry Jones diss as tensions boil: 'I'm not here for him'
Marshawn Kneeland steals show in Cowboys' first training camp practice
Brian Schottenheimer bonds with Dak Prescott, fiancée & daughters after training camp
PHOTOS: Parker Kilpatrick, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie