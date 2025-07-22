Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys first 2025 training camp practice
The energy was cranked up to 10 as the Dallas Cowboys held their first practice of training camp on Tuesday.
The session was open to fans and media members, so there was no shortage of clips to get the fans ready for the new season. With that being the case, let’s dive into the top highlights from their first camp practice under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
One wrinkle Schottenheimer plans to use more often this season is KaVontae Turpin in the backfield. On Tuesday, we were reminded why that’s so intriguing as Turpin ripped off a huge gain off the handoff.
Turpin wasn’t alone with the big runs as running back Deuce Vaughn showed off his speed on more than one occasion.
The first big defensive play of the day came from second-year defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who picked off a Dak Prescott pass intended for Miles Sanders and ran it back for a touchdown.
Prescott had his moments as well, hitting Pickens for a touchdown.
The veteran quarterback also showed poise when he recovered a bobbled snap and dropped a pass into the hands of CeeDee Lamb.
Fans were also treated to their first glimpse of Joe Milton at camp.
The backup quarterback stayed calm and stepped up in the pocket, delivering a touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Neville.
The Cowboys will have an open practice Wednesday and Thursday, with Oxnard Fan Night scheduled for Friday, July 25.
