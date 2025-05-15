Dallas Cowboys schedule 2025: Ranking the 7 must-see games
The Dallas Cowboys head into the 2025 season with newly risen expectations, following a solid free agent haul, a successful NFL Draft, and a blockbuster trade for wide receiver George Pickens.
Of course, those expectations should be tempered a bit, given that Dallas has one of the toughest schedules in the NFL next season, with difficult road games against the Eagles, Commanders, Broncos, and Lions, as well as a host of tough home games to boot, including one against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
MORE: Do Cowboys 2025 schedule, NFL history foreshadow epic season?
And now, with the NFL officially releasing its schedule, we get to see when exactly some of these matchups are being played.
So with that in mind, lets count down the seven games you can't miss for the Cowboys in 2025.
7. Week 4 vs. Green Bay Packers - Sunday, Sept. 28 at 7:20 pm
In Week __, the Cowboys will face against a Green Bay Packers team that is on a serious rise in the NFC North, and will have a chance to contend with the Detroit Lions for a division title. It is also a rematch of the 2023 NFC Wild Card game, in which Packers QB Jordan Love led a blowout over the Cowboys in Arlington.
The Packers are 11-3 against the Cowboys since the turn of the century, and 9-1 vs. Dallas since 2010.
6. Week 17 at Washington Commanders - Thursday, Dec. 25 at 12 pm
The Washington Commanders were one of the biggest surprises in the NFL last season, riding rookie sensation Jayden Daniels and new head coach (and former Cowboys defensive coordinator) Dan Quinn all the way to the NFC title game.
Washington has gotten even better this offseason, trading for star right tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Deebo Samuel, making them one of the NFC favorites heading into 2025. If both teams are playoff contenders this late in the season, it will be much-watch football.
It has also been reported this game will air on Netflix on Christmas Day.
Dallas has had the edge in this series as of late, winning six of the last eight matchups, and split the series last season.
5. Week 16 vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Dec. 21 at 12 pm
Another team that is set to take a massive step forward in 2025 is the Los Angeles Chargers, who loaded up this offseason under new head coach Jim Harbaugh and gave QB Justin Herbert a load of weapons to get the ball too.
This will perhaps be Dallas' best chance to show how much it has improved in both run defense and pass defense, with Herbert having one of the NFL's most talented arms, and two elite running backs in Najee Harris and rookie Omarion Hampton in the backfield.
Dallas has won its last two vs. the Chargers.
MORE: Cowboys' 2025 strength of schedule ranks as one of NFL's toughest
4. Week 8 at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Oct. 26 at 3:25 pm
The Denver Broncos were another major surprise in 2024, and thanks to rookie star Bo Nix, exceeded expectations and the made playoffs.
They are expected to be even better in 2025, thanks to filling their major need at running back, and are also set to have one of the best defenses in the NFL. This will likely be the toughest test the Dallas offense faces all season, especially considering the altitude in Denver.
Can George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott get it done?
Dallas has not beaten Denver since 1995 at Texas Stadium in Irving, losing the last seven in a row.
3. Week 1 at Philadelphia Eagles - Thursday, Sept. 4 at 7:20 pm
The Cowboys will start their season with an incredible tough test against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, giving them a barometer to test their own offseason improvements in Week 1.
The Eagles have won three of the last four matchups vs. Philadelphia and have been blown out in each of the last two matchups by a combined score of 75-13.
If Dallas is going to prove the doubters wrong in 2025, it starts here on the road at Lincoln Financial Field.
2. Week 14 at Detroit Lions - Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7:15 pm
The Detroit Lions spent most of last season as favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl last season, before inexplicably dropping their divisional round game vs. the Washington Commanders.
With one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, they are expected to be in a similar position, with Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jamhyr Gibbs leading the way.
Dallas has won four of the last five vs. Detroit but were blown out last season 47-9 in Dallas. Three of their four wins came in Arlington. This one is in the Motor City.
1. Week 13 vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Thursday, Nov. 27 at 3:30 pm
For their annual home matchup on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys are going to face perhaps their toughest test of the season against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs are coming off of a disappointing Super Bowl performance against the Eagles this past season, but will finally be healthy at receiver, giving Mahomes plenty of Weapons to get the ball too. They also upgraded their offensive line in the NFL Draft by adding Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons at a position of weakness in 2024.
Can the Dallas defense slow down the high-flying Chiefs offense?
Dallas has won three of its five matchups vs. Kansas City this century, but is 0-1 against Mahomes.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 1 odds for 2025 NFL opener
Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons won’t hold out, per his brother
'Elite' Cowboys rookie in one of NFL's 'best positions to succeed'
Stephen Jones compares George Pickens to former 'competitive' Cowboys star WR
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc