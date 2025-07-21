Meet Parker Kilpatrick: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 rookie
The Dallas Cowboys are in Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp, as preparations begin to build for the 2025 NFL season. While the Cowboys work to get ready for the new year and finalize the team's 53-man roster, one of the organization's rosters is already set.
Earlier this month, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders officially set their squad for the 2025-26 season. The squad consists of several veterans, eight group leaders, and six rookies, who were welcomed with their uniforms in mid-July.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders reveal massive pay raise in Netflix series
One of the newest faces of DCC is Parker Kilpatrick, a Texas native.
Parker is familiar with the Cowboys organization, more on that later, but now she's ready to take the next step and begin her DCC journey as a mainstay on the sidelines during the 2025 season. Let's get to know Parker a little bit more.
A familiar face
Parker is from College Station, Texas, and spent time with the Cowboys organization before auditioning to become a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.
She was previously a member of the Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue, which is the team's co-ed dance crew and drumline that provides entertainment during games and even performs on the field. Now, she's taking her dance skills to the sideline.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader shares secret behind 'Boot Buddies' tradition
University of Texas alum
Parker is a University of Texas alum and was a member of the Longhorns' Pom Squad, cheering at football and basketball games throughout the season.
Now, she gets to continue cheering for Texas sports, but now it is on the biggest of stages.
You can learn more about the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders by streaming Season 2 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which is now available on Netflix. The season consists of seven episodes, with each episode running approximately one hour.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —