Cowboys Country

Meet Parker Kilpatrick: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 rookie

Parker Kilpatrick is one of the six Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders rookies for the 2025-26 NFL season. Get to know one of the newest members of DCC as we gear up for a new year.

Josh Sanchez

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform “Thunderstruck” during their final tour stop at the Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso, Texas
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform “Thunderstruck” during their final tour stop at the Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso, Texas / Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are in Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp, as preparations begin to build for the 2025 NFL season. While the Cowboys work to get ready for the new year and finalize the team's 53-man roster, one of the organization's rosters is already set.

Earlier this month, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders officially set their squad for the 2025-26 season. The squad consists of several veterans, eight group leaders, and six rookies, who were welcomed with their uniforms in mid-July.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders reveal massive pay raise in Netflix series

One of the newest faces of DCC is Parker Kilpatrick, a Texas native.

Parker is familiar with the Cowboys organization, more on that later, but now she's ready to take the next step and begin her DCC journey as a mainstay on the sidelines during the 2025 season. Let's get to know Parker a little bit more.

A familiar face

Parker is from College Station, Texas, and spent time with the Cowboys organization before auditioning to become a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.

She was previously a member of the Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue, which is the team's co-ed dance crew and drumline that provides entertainment during games and even performs on the field. Now, she's taking her dance skills to the sideline.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader shares secret behind 'Boot Buddies' tradition

University of Texas alum

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Parker Kilpatrick
Parker Kilpatrick / Instagram

Parker is a University of Texas alum and was a member of the Longhorns' Pom Squad, cheering at football and basketball games throughout the season.

Now, she gets to continue cheering for Texas sports, but now it is on the biggest of stages.

You can learn more about the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders by streaming Season 2 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which is now available on Netflix. The season consists of seven episodes, with each episode running approximately one hour.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News