Cowboy Roundup: Biggest camp questions, Concerns for Trevon Diggs' future?

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Tuesday, July 22.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The moment we have been waiting for is finally here. Training camp got off to a wild start thanks to the introductory State of the Union press conference to kick off the team's time in Oxnard, and the unpredictable mouth of Jerry Jones.

Jones was throwing shots in every direction, throwing perceived shots at superstars Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott, while making it very clear that he had some smoke for Trevon Diggs.

It was exactly what you would expect for the first day of Cowboys training camp: chaos from the owner.

Dallas Cowboys owner and member of the 1964 Arkansas Razorbacks National Championship team, Jerry Jones, waves to the crowd a
Dallas Cowboys owner and member of the 1964 Arkansas Razorbacks National Championship team, Jerry Jones, waves to the crowd as the team is honored during the first half against the Texas Longhorns. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Now that the dust has settled from Jerry's rants, for now, the focus will be turning toward the field. Dallas will hold its first practice of training camp in a matter of hours, and fans will be in attendance to get a first-hand feel for the Brian Schottenheimer vibe.

While we wait to see what comes out of the team's first practice on Tuesday afternoon, let's check out some of the headlines making waves around the web and on social media. Indulge.

Biggest training camp questions

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the five biggest questions as the team enter training camp.

Concerns for Trevon Diggs' future?

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs sits on the bench after being defeated by the San Francisco 49ers
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs sits on the bench after being defeated by the San Francisco 49ers / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones did not hold back when discussing his didsappointment with All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was docked $500,000 for not working out with the team during the offseason.

"Neither of the Joneses missed any attempt to speak on their anger over Trevon Diggs (knee) not rehabbing with the club this offseason. The team docked him $500,000 for doing his work in Florida instead of under the watchful eye of the team. Diggs' contract had a de-escalator for not being a part of the offseason program, and the front office had already spoken publicly about their belief he didn't take his 2024 knee rehab seriously and that it led to the re-injury." -- The Cowboys Wire

Cowboys Quick Hits

