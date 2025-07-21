Cowboys Country

Cowboys reveals group of players who will start training camp on PUP list

The Dallas Cowboys announced players who will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) and non-football injury (NFI) lists.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs leaves the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs leaves the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys fans are probably sick of hearing it, but during the disappointing 2024 NFL season, the team faced something that nobody would have ever expected.

It's not an excuse; it's just reality.

The Cowboys dealt with so many injuries last season that having a losing record at the end of the year was the least surprising thing to happen to the franchise.

But, a new season means fresh opportunity, and the Cowboys have already seen the return of quarterback Dak Prescott, who suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him for most of last season.

MORE: Cowboys' front seven receives surprising ranking ahead of 2025 season

While Prescott will be suited up, the team will still be without a few key players to start training camp.

DeMarvion Overshow
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown reacts after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that breakout star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, and cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Josh Butler will open camp on the physically unable to perform list, while rookie Shavon Revel will open on the non-football injury list.

Archer reports that all of these moves were expected; however, it's always an uneasy feeling seeing a rookie like Revel on the injury list before his first season.

MORE: NFL analyst thinks Dallas Cowboys offensive duo is one of league's top two

Many are anticipating Revel to be a steal from the 2025 NFL Draft for the Cowboys. Revel was selected by the Cowboys in the third round, but his injury history could be why he fell to the Cowboys.

In a position crushed by injury last season, the Cowboys have to hope Revel's injury history is a set of bad luck.

Shavon Reve
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson makes a catch against East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel during the second half of U-M's 30-3 win. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

4 non-contract storylines to watch during Cowboys 2025 training camp

Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction entering training camp

Watch Dallas Cowboys officially arrive in Oxnard for training camp

Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp practice schedule & key dates

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie 


Published |Modified
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News