Cowboys reveals group of players who will start training camp on PUP list
Dallas Cowboys fans are probably sick of hearing it, but during the disappointing 2024 NFL season, the team faced something that nobody would have ever expected.
It's not an excuse; it's just reality.
The Cowboys dealt with so many injuries last season that having a losing record at the end of the year was the least surprising thing to happen to the franchise.
But, a new season means fresh opportunity, and the Cowboys have already seen the return of quarterback Dak Prescott, who suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him for most of last season.
MORE: Cowboys' front seven receives surprising ranking ahead of 2025 season
While Prescott will be suited up, the team will still be without a few key players to start training camp.
Todd Archer of ESPN reports that breakout star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, and cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Josh Butler will open camp on the physically unable to perform list, while rookie Shavon Revel will open on the non-football injury list.
Archer reports that all of these moves were expected; however, it's always an uneasy feeling seeing a rookie like Revel on the injury list before his first season.
MORE: NFL analyst thinks Dallas Cowboys offensive duo is one of league's top two
Many are anticipating Revel to be a steal from the 2025 NFL Draft for the Cowboys. Revel was selected by the Cowboys in the third round, but his injury history could be why he fell to the Cowboys.
In a position crushed by injury last season, the Cowboys have to hope Revel's injury history is a set of bad luck.
