Cowboys to give Joe Milton great opportunity to shine during preseason
The Dallas Cowboys hit the field for the first practice of training camp on Tuesday, July 22, and we will get our first look at players in pads going full speed. In less than 20 days, the Cowboys will see their first live game action with their first game of the NFL preseason.
As has been the case, Dak Prescott will not see the field during preseason, which means we could see an extended look at backup quarterbacks Joe Milton III and Will Grier -- make that Super Bowl champion Will Grier.
Last year, the plan was to get Trey Lance a lot of reps to showcase his skills and he underdelivered.
This season, Brian Schottenheimer revealed the Cowboys' plan to "see Joe Milton play a lot" throughout the preseason.
The Cowboys acquired Milton in a trade with the New England Patriots during the offseason after losing Lance and Cooper Rush in free agency.
Milton brings a lot of raw talent, but still needs to develop. Milton's biggest issue is consistency with his accuracy, so hopefully that will be an area he has been working hard on.
The Cowboys coaching staff appears to be high on Milton, so giving him the opportunity to put his skills on full display during the preseason will bring plenty of entertainment for those watching at home.
Dallas gave up a fifth-round pick for Milton and a seventh-round selection, so it was a low-risk, high-reward move. Let's see how it pays off.
