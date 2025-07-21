DeMarvion Overshown shares special perk for Cowboys fans attending camp
It is a day for rejoicing as the Dallas Cowboys begin training camp in Oxnard, California, on Monday. America's Team takes the show on the road every summer, and the fans in California are ready for their first look at the Brian Schottenheimer Cowboys.
There are plenty of headlines regarding the team heading into camp, the biggest being contract negotiations with Micah Parsons.
However, a story that may not grab as many headlines may be DeMarvion Overshown's number change.
MORE: Cowboys reveals group of players who will start training camp on PUP list
Overshown is returning to the No. 0 jersey he wore during his rise to stardom at Texas, earning him the nickname "Agent Zero." Overshown shared some bad news with fans over the weekend, saying they would not be able to purchase the jersey until he returns to the field, but now an opportunity has presented itself.
On Monday, Overshown shared with fans on social media that those in attendance at training camp will get a chance to buy his new jersey.
That is the kind of in-person perk that will get buts in the stands in Oxnard. Who wouldn't want to be one of the first to get their hands on an Agent Zero jersey?
If Overshown stays healthy, he will be a pillar of this defense for years to come.
MORE: Dak Prescott shares emotional offseason recap before Cowboys camp
Unfortunately, injuries have played a major role in his NFL journey, which included Overshown missing the entire 2023 season after being selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Cowboys that season.
Overshown's story is eerily similar to those of many on the Cowboys roster. When healthy, he can potentially be the most dominant player on the field.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 non-contract storylines to watch during Cowboys 2025 training camp
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction entering training camp
Watch Dallas Cowboys officially arrive in Oxnard for training camp
Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp practice schedule & key dates
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie