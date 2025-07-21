Cowboys Country

DeMarvion Overshown shares special perk for Cowboys fans attending camp

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown reveals a special perk for fans attending training camp in Oxnard, California.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
It is a day for rejoicing as the Dallas Cowboys begin training camp in Oxnard, California, on Monday. America's Team takes the show on the road every summer, and the fans in California are ready for their first look at the Brian Schottenheimer Cowboys.

There are plenty of headlines regarding the team heading into camp, the biggest being contract negotiations with Micah Parsons.

However, a story that may not grab as many headlines may be DeMarvion Overshown's number change.

Overshown is returning to the No. 0 jersey he wore during his rise to stardom at Texas, earning him the nickname "Agent Zero." Overshown shared some bad news with fans over the weekend, saying they would not be able to purchase the jersey until he returns to the field, but now an opportunity has presented itself.

On Monday, Overshown shared with fans on social media that those in attendance at training camp will get a chance to buy his new jersey.

That is the kind of in-person perk that will get buts in the stands in Oxnard. Who wouldn't want to be one of the first to get their hands on an Agent Zero jersey?

If Overshown stays healthy, he will be a pillar of this defense for years to come.

Unfortunately, injuries have played a major role in his NFL journey, which included Overshown missing the entire 2023 season after being selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Cowboys that season.

Overshown's story is eerily similar to those of many on the Cowboys roster. When healthy, he can potentially be the most dominant player on the field.

DeMarvion Overshow
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown celebrates after scoring on a touchdown interception against the New York Giants during the first half at AT&T Stadium. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

