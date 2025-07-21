Jerry Jones not worried about facing music for Cowboys' Super Bowl drought
Jerry Jones is an interesting character. There’s no denying that he hasn’t been wildly successful in life, which is how he was able to purchase the Dallas Cowboys in 1989.
He’s become a lightning rod for criticism ever since then, but he’s still had more success than most owners, and has three Super Bowl trophies to prove it.
The problem is that Dallas hasn’t won much at all in the postseason since their last title, which was following the 1996 campaign.
Jones, who has made himself the face of the franchises as the owner and general manager, has been answering for that drought and seems to have quickly changed tactics.
Last season, Jones was questioned for not being aggressive in free agency. The always entertaining owner was quick to tell everyone the story of how he purchased the team in 1989, which was seen as the ultimate risk.
This year, however, Jones doesn’t want to dwell on the past. When asked about the 29-year drought, he said there was no music to face before claiming he’s “living for now.”
To his credit, Jones has been more aggressive this offseason.
While he might not have completely fixed the running game, they do at least have an exciting option in rookie Jaydon Blue. They also landed George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which greatly improves their aerial attack.
Those moves, plus a return to health for Dak Prescott, are why Jones feels optimistic as training camp gets underway.
