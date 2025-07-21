Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer reveals heartwarming motivation for winning Super Bowl
Brian Schottenheimer is set to begin his first training camp as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
While he wasn’t a popular name when hired, Schottenheimer has done an excellent job winning over the fan base. His energetic approach to the game and down-to-earth press conferences make it hard not to like the guy.
Another example of why it’s easy to root for Schottenheimer was seen on Monday. During the team’s press conference, Schottenheimer said he wants to win a Super Bowl ring for his late father, Marty Schottenheimer.
“When we win a Super Bowl, my Dad will get a ring.”
Marty Schottenheimer was one of the more beloved coaches in NFL history, who had plenty of success during his 21 years as a head coach.
What he didn’t do, however, was win a title.
The younger Schottenheimer started his coaching career as an assistant in the NFL in 1997 with the St. Louis Rams. He bounced around the NFL and NCAA, before joining the Cowboys as a coaching analyst in 2022. He then spent the next two years as the offensive coordinator under Mike McCarthy.
With McCarthy moving on this offseason, Schottenheimer finally gets the chance to coach his own team and while he expressed disappointment that his father, who passed away in 2021, never got to see him get such a job, he’s still leaning on him for motivation.
