Dallas Cowboys tease black alternate jersey at training camp?
The Dallas Cowboys are in Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp ahead of the 2025-26 NFL season, and the first practice is set for Tuesday, July 22. In less than 24 hours, we will get our first look at the players on the field as practices begin ramping up the intensity.
This year, fans who are attending training camp in person will have the opportunity to do something incredible: Get first dibs on a DeMarvion Overshown No. 0 jersey.
Overshown made Cowboys history during the offseason by becoming the first player to wear the No. 0 for the franchise, restoring his "Agent Zero" moniker he earned during his rise to stardom with the Texas Longhorns.
MORE: DeMarvion Overshown shares special perk for Cowboys fans attending camp
Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until he returns to the field from injury to purchase their Agent Zero jersey online, but those at training camp can buy it at the on-site Pro Shops.
The Cowboys Pro Shop shared a video of two Overshown jerseys blowing in the wind, but something caught the fans' eyes. There was a black jersey.
That led to some fans wondering whether the team will be rolling out a black alternate jersey for the 2025 campaign, but don't get your hopes up.
A quick search of the Cowboys' online Pro Shop shows a black jersey on sale for $103.99.
MORE: Cowboys work out Deion Sanders protégé who made career-changing move with Coach Prime
The jersey is simply listed as a "Carbon Black Dallas Cowboys Fashion Game Jersey." It is available for several players on the online Pro Shop, but is simply a fashion choice for gameday and not a look the team will be wearing on the field.
So, while black is out, let's hope the Cowboys still plan to bust out an epic alternate look in 2025. The arctic whites are always nice, but the team is in need of a modernized throwback look.
