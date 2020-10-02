SI.com
Cowboys Blitzcast: Final Injury Report; Holes Vs. Browns

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - As predicted on this show weeks ago, defensive holes are derailing this team before they can even get going. But maybe some good health on the Week 4 injury report can plug up some holes for Sunday's visit from the Cleveland Browns?

Welcome to the ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast’ by Drunk Sports and DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com. “BigRed” Lance Dorsett, Colby Sapp, and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL! 

On today's show we discuss the outcome of the Seahawks vs. Cowboys game and why it occurred the way it did, and how the Cowboys can improve that situation before their matchup Sunday as they play host to the surprising 2-1 Cleveland Browns. 

It looks like Tyron Smith, Trevon Diggs and Tank Lawrence are all good to go ... as 1-2 Dallas needs all hands on deck as it begins a three-game homestand.

Plus, who’s the bigger threat on that team? Baker? Odell? Landry?

We also give our picks and predictions for five big games this week, and we'll review those and pick upcoming games each week.

The Blitzcast can be found and heard here each and every week, on CowboysSI.com, as well as your favorite podcast app. Wherever you listen to your podcasts, we would appreciate if you hit that ‘subscribe’ button and leave us a great review. And feel free to message us anytime via email at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com.  Please follow the discussion further with us on Twitter: @IndyCarTim, @DrunkBigRed, and @BlitzcastNFL.

GAMEDAY: How the Dallas Cowboys Beat the "Dynamic" Cleveland Browns

The Cowboys need a win to get their 2020 season back on track.

BriAmaranthus

Whitt's End: Cowboys 'Most Explosive Offense,' Says Dak

Whitt's End: This Is The Dallas Cowboys 'Most Explosive Offense' He's Had, Says Dak Prescott; Now What Will They Do With It? DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

by

graydog

How to Watch: Browns at Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys return home seeking to get back to .500, when Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns Visit AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

Matt Galatzan

Trump With COVID ‘Won’t Miss A Beat,’ Says Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

President Trump Has Tested Positive For COVID But ‘Won’t Miss A Beat,’ Says Supportive Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Mike Fisher

WWE Wrestler Assaults Cowboys Zeke Over 'Stolen' 'Feed Me' Slogan

A Former WWE Wrestler Is Assaulting Dallas Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott Over 'Stolen' 'Feed Me' Slogan

Mike Fisher

by

Kaishin

Cowboys Injury Update: Tyron 'On Course' To Play Vs. Browns

Dallas Cowboys Injury Update: Tyron Smith 'On Course' To Play Vs. Browns In NFL Week 4

Mike Fisher

No Practice For Lawrence, But 'No Jeopardy' For Sunday, Say Cowboys

No Practice For DeMarcus Lawrence, But 'No Jeopardy' Regarding Playing In NFL Week 4, Say The Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Earl Thomas Watch: Texans 'On Hold,' Cowboys Jerry 'On Top Of It'

Earl Thomas Watch: The Houston Texans Visit Is 'On Hold,' While In Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He's 'On Top Of It'

Mike Fisher

by

DC4E

Just How Much Does Odell Beckham Jr. Love The Cowboys?

Just How Much Does Odell Beckham Jr. Of The Cleveland Browns Love His NFL Week 4 Foe The Dallas Cowboys?

Mike Fisher

Why Dallas Cowboys Are Cautiously Confident in COVID-19 Battle

With the strict policies in place, at least one member of the Dallas Cowboys - confident in their COVID-19 approach - expressed surprise at the Tennessee Titans bad news

BriAmaranthus