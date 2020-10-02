FRISCO - As predicted on this show weeks ago, defensive holes are derailing this team before they can even get going. But maybe some good health on the Week 4 injury report can plug up some holes for Sunday's visit from the Cleveland Browns?

Welcome to the ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast’ by Drunk Sports and DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com. “BigRed” Lance Dorsett, Colby Sapp, and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL!

On today's show we discuss the outcome of the Seahawks vs. Cowboys game and why it occurred the way it did, and how the Cowboys can improve that situation before their matchup Sunday as they play host to the surprising 2-1 Cleveland Browns.

It looks like Tyron Smith, Trevon Diggs and Tank Lawrence are all good to go ... as 1-2 Dallas needs all hands on deck as it begins a three-game homestand.

Plus, who’s the bigger threat on that team? Baker? Odell? Landry?

We also give our picks and predictions for five big games this week, and we'll review those and pick upcoming games each week.

