Cowboys Blitzcast: Two Surprises Jumping Out Of The Star

FRISCO - Who within the Dallas Cowboys organization wants Earl Thomas? And who on this Cowboys roster is about to surprise?

Welcome to the ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast by The Drunk Sports Podcast and DSP Media, in partnership with CowboysSI.com. “BigRed” Lance Dorsett, Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm, Colby “Whiskey” Sapp, and board-op Chris “The Bus” Bussell are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL! Special thanks to our sponsors, CowboysSI.com and The Highlands Performance Golf Center in Carrollton, TX (HighlandsPGC.com)!

Who doesn’t want Earl? Who’s will wins out? And why are we having issues at the safety position a week and a half before the season starts?

READ MORE: Xavier's OK, But Is Earl In Play?

READ MORE: Fish's 53-Man Cowboys Roster Projection

Meanwhile, what Cowboys player suddenly seems like he can play?

We are joined by Alabama and Cowboys great George Teague and University of Texans and NFL great Jonathan Scott to discuss Earl Thomas, as well as the workout Dez Bryant had with the Ravens last week. Is Dez done?

Make sure to check out the Teague’s Take Podcast with George Teague as he discusses all things Alabama, SEC, NFL, Cowboys, and TAPPS football each Thursday night at The Maverick Bar in Carrollton, TX at 6pm. Join him LIVE or on the recorded podcast on your favorite podcast app.

The Blitzcast can be found and heard here each week, on CowboysSI.com, as well as your favorite podcast app. Wherever you listen to your podcasts, we would appreciate it if you hit that ‘subscribe’ button and leave us a great review.

Also, make sure to check out The Blitzcast on YouTube for video of all the episodes and Cowboys news. Please subscribe and click that bell for notifications! And feel free to message us anytime via email at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com.

We can't wait to hear from you, and Go Cowboys! Please follow the discussion further with us on Twitter: @IndyCarTim, @DrunkBigRed, and @BlitzcastNFL.