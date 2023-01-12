Cowboys BREAKING: 'Ascending Player' Injured at Practice - LOOK

The Cowboys' arrow dipped down on Thursday inside Ford Center at The Star, with young defensive back Tyler Coyle sustaining an apparent injury to his right knee.

FRISCO - This week, as the Dallas Cowboys prep to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, there has been a feeling of optimism regarding the team's improving health.

"Everything is pointing up,'' coach Mike McCarthy said.

But the arrow dipped down on Thursday inside Ford Center at The Star, with young defensive back Tyler Coyle sustaining an apparent injury to his right knee.

The injury reportedly occurred during kickoff drills; Coyle, elevated last week from the practice squad to play in the Week 18 game at Washington that ended up being a loss, is working to emerge as a contender to play special teams for Dallas.

Coyle, 24, has bounced about on the Dallas practice squad for two years since coming to The Star as a UDFA rookie in 2021 out of Purdue.

Said McCarthy about Coyle earlier this week: "He’s one of those young guys that we don’t talk much about but we’ve been excited about for quite some time. He has corner traits and his ability to play safety, even nickel. Then obviously on special teams. So I just think he’s an excellent, young ascending player.''

Dallas is planning on getting healthy help from Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins and Tyler Biadasz, all starters who are looking ready to return to the field for the Monday night playoff game at the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Dallas and Tampa Bay kick off at 7:15 p.m. CT on "Monday Night Football'' ... with injury issues obviously central to the outcome.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!