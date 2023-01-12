"I know what Dak Prescott's going to do," Cowboys teammate Trevon Diggs says. "I know he's a winner. ... I'm never sweating. I'm never tripping. I know Dak is going to lead us to where we need to go."

FRISCO - Dak Prescott is in a funk.

So why do his Dallas Cowboys teammates nevertheless trust him to lead them deep into these NFL playoffs?

Because, to them, Dak is Dak.

"I know what Dak's going to do," Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs said via The 33rd Team. "I know he's a winner. ... I know he's going to come back with a stronger game, so I'm never sweating. I'm never trippin'.''

Despite the thumb/hand injury that limited him to 12 games, Prescott tied for an NFL-worst 15 interceptions - combining with his pass-catchers to cough it up that way 11 in the final seven games.

Additionally - in terms of "recency bias'' in the way some observers see Prescott - he completed an abysmal 14 of 37 passes in last Sunday's 26-6 loss at the Washington Commanders.

But that is not the way the Cowboys view Prescott.

Said team owner Jerry Jones: "I'll take Dak against anybody you wanna run out there."

This echoes the "no worries'' vibe in the Dallas locker room.

Are they whistling past the graveyard here?

One of Dak's greatest strengths as a quarterback is his character. That is foundational at The Star. Admittedly, it hasn't yet been enough to get the Cowboys over the top in the postseason; the Cowboys have one playoff victory since his arrival in 2016.

But they have 24 regular-season wins in the last two seasons and they seem to be exuding confidence going into the playoff meeting at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. On the other hand, Prescott can quickly halt concerns about his recent turnover woes with a strong showing.

I know Dak is going to lead us to where we need to go,'' Diggs said.

The first-round NFC playoff clash starts at 7:15 p.m. CT on ABC and ESPN. ... with Cowboys Nation hoping things go right without too much "sweating'' or "trippin'.''

