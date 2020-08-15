FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys training camp ramp-up here at The Star in Frisco moves forward ... but a pair of key linemen, La'el Collins and Dontari Poe, are lagging a bit behind. Coach Mike McCarthy's Saturday Q-and-A as his roster takes a day off ... and he offers some takes on his roster ...

McCarthy on the lineup absence of right tackle La'el Collins: "He's got an injury and he's working through it. Nothing serious, but he's going to miss some time."

The coach is saying here that Collins' sitting out is "injury-related,'' and it may be to some degree. But we've been told it's actually a conditioning issue, which is why Collins spent much of Day 1 at camp practice on the sideline working with trainers.

"Nothing serious,'' indeed; nothing more than a big man needing a little more time to get in football shape.

McCarthy on defensive end Everson Griffen: "I can't say enough about Everson Griffen. ... He was always a primary focus for us offensively (when Griffen played for the Vikings and McCarthy was the coach at division-rival Green Bay). He's relentless player. He brings it every down. ... He's extremely excited. A big personality. He's going to be a great addition to our football team."

Griffen is in DFW and undergoing COVID tests - "He has to go through all the protocols,'' McCarthy said - and could be on the field as early as Tuesday.

McCarthy on defensive end Aldon Smith: "He looks great. He's probably 20 pounds bigger than when I saw him play for the 49ers. Very powerful. His length is extraordinary. ... Off to a great start. He's hit the target in every phase we've gone through."

Smith started at end on Friday, opposite DeMarcus Lawrence, and was largely unblockable due to his athleticism.

McCarthy on rookie CeeDee Lamb: “He’s picked it up seamlessly. He’s done a great job in the classroom environment. CeeDee looks very natural out there. ... He’s definitely shown the ability to play all three spots. He looks very, very natural out there.''

McCarthy on defensive tackle Dontari Poe: “Just watching him work out there, it’s unbelievable. I’m always amazed by his footwork and ability to get in and out of situations. He’s making progress.”

Poe, dealing with a quad injury, spent Friday working on the resistance cords and remains on PUP. hopefully, his "progress'' will put him on the field soon, to wrestle with La'el Collins upon his return, too.