Cowboys CB Given NFL Suspension

A Dallas Cowboys veteran cornerback with a spotty history when it regards staying within the NFL’s behavioral rules, has been suspended without pay for the first two games of 2021

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys veteran cornerback Rashard Robinson, who has a spotty history when it regards staying within the NFL’s behavioral rules, has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2021 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Robinson, a former fourth-round pick of San Francisco in the 2016 NFL Draft, signed with Dallas in the fall of 2020 and after a stint on the practice squad became part of the regular-season roster. He got playing time with the Cowboys but his contributions were not especially notable.

READ MORE: Cowboys 10 Worst NFL Draft Picks, All-Time - Ranked

READ MORE: ESPN Host Asks 'God' To Help Cowboys On Kyle Pitts - NFL Draft

More notable, frankly, are his infractions.

During his second season in San Francisco, Robinson - a starter at the time - was traded to the Jets but then arrested on a minor drug-possession charge; he failed to show at his scheduled court appearance.

To begin the 2018 season, he was suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Robinson was released by the Jets in May 2019, and in July, the NFL suspended him for 10 games for missing multiple drug tests, another violation of the league’s substance abuse policy.

He did not play in the NFL in 2019.

“I have no one to blame for my actions,” the LSU product Robinson tweeted at that time. “I would like to apologize to my family and supporters. I will work during my time away to better myself and be ready to contribute when I am eligible this coming season.”

Robinson, who is not viewed as a key member of the Dallas roster, also had problems at LSU with a drug-related suspension and, is a separate incident, an arrest by campus police.

Should Dallas choose to retain him, Robinson is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Cowboys’ active roster on the day following the team’s second regular-season game.

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys Trade Down: Who's The NFL Draft Target?