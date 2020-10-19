SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Cowboys Contracts: How Much Can QB Andy Dalton Make?

Mike Fisher

ARLINGTON - QB Dak Prescott's 2020 NFL "bet on myself'' wager is one he hardly lost, contrary to the mindless prattling of some. Dak's "bet'' is paying him - even now, as he's done for the year with an ankle injury that will be healed next spring - $31.309 million.

QB Andy Dalton also "bet on himself,'' in a sense. It's just that his bet started out being worth just $3 million.

Though the "gamble'' of leaving the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was a successful 10-year starter and a fixture in the community, to instead come "home'' to Texas and start anew as a backup ... might very well pay off for the Dallas Cowboys and for Dalton, too.

As CowboysSI.com was first to report, Dalton's contract as initially announced was billed as "one year and $7 million.'' ... but is actually one year and $3 million. That's right; Dalton's salary is one-tenth of Dak's salary.

But Dalton had his reasons for accepting the deal, mostly because four years ago he and his wife build their young family a home in DFW, and especially in a COVID-19 environment, being "home'' felt right to the Daltons.

READ MORE: How to Watch: Cowboys vs Cardinals

READ MORE: Locked On Cowboys: How To Stop Kyler's Cardinals

He also thought the Cowboys roster was Super Bowl-worthy (Dallas enters tonight's visit from Arizona with a 2-3 record, hardly stellar but still, entering the weekend, good enough for first place in the NFC East) ... and thought, if Dak was ever unavailable, he could step in and win.

"If anything happens to Dak, I will be able to come in,'' Dalton told me then, "and I’ve got a good team around me. The roster is so talented. From top to bottom there’s talent everywhere.''

This is being billed wrongly in some circles as "a $7 million deal.'' The facts of the math tell a vastly different story.

The salary comes with a $3 million price tag - and just a $3 million cap hit. How can he make the other "potential'' $4 million? Like so:

*One example: Dalton would have to play 50 percent of the snaps over the course of the entire season - regular season and playoffs - to reach his first big bonus, of $1 million. That is now, barring injury, going to happen.

*Another level of partial play-time and playoff success would get him another bonus. The Cowboys are NFC East favorites; that can happen, too.

*One more level of partial play-time and playoff success would get him an additional bonus.

*And finally, to earn the entire $7 million? Andy Dalton would have to play an active role in a Cowboys' Super Bowl win.

"I know we have high expectations,'' Dalton told me at camp, "and we should. We feel like we have a realistic shot at (the Super Bowl) and we’re going to do everything we can to get there.''

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Vs. Cardinals Inactives: Vander Esch is IN

NFL Week 6 Monday Night, Dallas Cowboys Vs. Cardinals Inactives: LB Leighton Vander Esch is IN

Mike Fisher

Kyler's House: Cardinals At Cowboys Means QB Murray Is 'Home'

Kyler's House: Cardinals At Dallas Cowboys Means QB Murray Is 'Home'

Mike Fisher

COVID Confusion: Did A Cowboys Player Just Test Positive?

COVID Confusion: Did A Dallas Cowboys Player Just Test Positive? Or Is This Just An NFL 'Abundance of Caution'?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Make Roster Moves With Dak & Vander Esch

Dallas Cowboys Make Roster Moves for "Monday Night Football'' and Beyond With Dak Prescott Going Down & Leighton Vander Esch Coming Up

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Changes: What Would Jimmy Do?

Dallas Cowboys Changes: What Would Jimmy Do? Ex-Coach Johnson's Thoughts On Correctable Problems As We Ready For 'Monday Night Football'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Special-Teams Bad Math: 'It Won't Happen Again'

Dallas Cowboys Special-Teams Bad Math: 'It Won't Happen Again,' Says Coach 'Bones' Fassel

Mike Fisher

Locked On Cowboys: How To Stop Kyler's Cardinals

Locked On Cowboys: A Dallas 'How-To' Plan To Stop QB Kyler Murray and His Arizona Cardinals In Tonight's 'Monday Night' Matchup

Mike Fisher

How to Watch: Cowboys vs Cardinals

Following a week five win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys are looking to string together their first winning streak of the season when the Arizona Cardinals come to town for Monday Night Football.

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Life Without Dak

Why the Dallas Cowboys can still make a run without QB1 Dak Prescott, plus an NFL Week 6 Monday Night Cardinals preview

Matthew Postins

Cowboys Ex David Irving Gets Raiders Tryout

Dallas Cowboys Ex David Irving Wanted His NFL Reinstatement Ruling To Come This Month - And Now He's Got His Wish ... and A Meeting With the Raiders

Mike Fisher