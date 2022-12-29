The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans, but quarterback Dak Prescott was recognized for his impressive play in the win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was named the FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 16 after his performance in a 40-34 home win on Saturday over the Philadelphia Eagles.



The final results were revealed Wednesday, as Prescott won via fan vote over Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who rounded out the three candidates. ... and now he quickly turns his attention to the next challenge. ...

"Challenge'' being a relative thing, as Prescott earns his newfound award right before the Cowboys (11-4) suit up for Thursday night's game in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans (7-8). The two teams will kickoff from Nissan Stadium at 7:15 p.m. CT., with the Titans in playoff contention while having nothing specific to play for here. So, Tennessee will be protecting some of its top players (like Derrick Henry?) and in a sense, mailing it in?

“If they want to roll us the ball a couple of times and let us go from there, I’m all for that,” Prescott joked. “We’ll take it however they want to do it.”

That might happen tonight. It didn't quite happen that way on Christmas Eve.

In the win over Philadelphia, Prescott went 27 of 35 passing for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Though the award is based only off of passing production, Prescott still rushed for a season-high 41 yards on six carries.

He helped lead the Cowboys out of an early 10-0 hole on the heels of what was his only real mistake in the win. Prescott looked for tight end Dalton Schultz in the flat on a short pass, but didn't toss the ball high enough as Eagles defensive lineman Josh Sweat went vertical to intercept the pass and return it for a 42-yard touchdown,

But after that, Prescott led Dallas to victory in a game that turned into a shootout.

And now comes a game that the oddsmakers, favoring Dak and the Cowboys now by 12, figures to be something less dramatic than that.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!