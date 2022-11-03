Zeke's Leak? Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Reveals Thanksgiving Throwback Helmet: 'C'mon Bruhhhh ...'

Did Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott spoil the Thanksgiving surprise?

Despite currently recovering from a knee sprain which caused him to miss last week's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears, the Cowboys feature back still managed to send the fan base into a frenzy on Wednesday afternoon.

When the team announced in July that a throwback uniform set would be used in their Thanksgiving matchup with the New York Giants, Cowboys fandom became overcome with nostalgic feelings. In addition to their vintage threads, Dallas would also be sporting a 1960s era-inspired white helmet featuring a blue star on Nov. 24.

However, when Elliott posted a picture of the helmet on his Instagram page, it appeared that he may have prematurely made the highly-anticipated reveal.

The Cowboys seemingly confirmed Elliott’s snafu when they quote-tweeted a "C'mon bruhhhh..." message directed at their running back.

At the end of the day, the hoopla surrounding Elliott’s social media activity was much ado about nothing.

The Cowboys had actually provided a montage of their throwback uniforms and white helmets in a social media posting on July 21. The white helmet will be paired with navy jerseys with white sleeves and shoulders and white numbers on the chest. The uniform will be completed with white pants and navy socks with white stripes. The helmet will also feature a grey facemask with two navy stripes down the middle of the helmet.

“We’re beyond excited to bring back our throwback helmets this season,” said Dallas Cowboys exec Charlotte Jones during July’s reveal. “The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we’re thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again.”

As such, Elliott’s purported ‘leak’ was more hype than a heinous act.

Thus far, Elliot has amassed 443 yards on 109 carries with four touchdowns. In the aftermath of Dallas’ Week 7 win against the Detroit Lions, he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee and a bruised thigh. The injuries prevented him from participating in practice throughout the week, leading to his absence from Dallas’ 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears — a game in which running back Tony Pollard earned 15 touches, while gaining 147 yards from scrimmage and three rushing touchdowns.

With the Cowboys currently enjoying their Week 9 bye, Elliott has indicated that he will continue to rest and recuperate. He also added that he will “definitely be busy this week” to ensure his return for the Cowboys Week 10 road matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

In the meantime, Elliott provided some fashionable fun for a fan base that eagerly awaits his return to the gridiron.

