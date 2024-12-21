Cowboys fans were more in favor of trading Micah Parsons than you'd think
Micah Parsons is wrapping up his fourth season in the NFL and while the Dallas Cowboys have exercised the fifth-year option in his rookie deal, he's proven he deserves an extension.
Parsons has been honest about the upcoming negotiations, even saying he's not trying to become the highest-paid defender in the NFL. Instead, he wants to get a fair deal that allows the Cowboys to continue to build a talented roster.
Jerry Jones has been on the same page, praising Parsons for his approach while saying he doesn't envision him playing anywhere else. That should help fans feel confident that No. 11 will be here for the long haul.
Unless you're one of those fans who believes Parsons should be traded.
A recent SB Nation poll asking if Parsons should be traded resulted in a surprising result. 59 percent of those who participated said the Cowboys should unload the star pass rusher in exchange for a package of draft picks.
There's no denying that Parsons would fetch quite the haul if traded. Dallas could potentially land multiple first-round picks, which would help them build up their roster.
The problem is that it would leave a massive hole in their defense, as we saw earlier this season.
Parsons missed four games and the Cowboys were 1-3 with him out. They surrendered 47 points to the Detroit Lions and 30 to the San Francisco 49ers without him. Since he's returned, they've gone 3-3 while the entire defense has performed at a higher level.
That's the type of player you build around, not ship off.
