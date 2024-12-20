Did Jerry Jones shade Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb while praising Micah Parsons?
Jerry Jones never says anything by mistake. The Dallas Cowboys owner might be quick to gaslight fans but he doesn't speak without reason.
That's why it was interesting to hear his take on the upcoming contract negotiation with Micah Parsons. While making his regular appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones discussed Parsons' comment that he doesn't need to be the highest-paid defender in the NFL.
Parsons, who said he's driven by "love and loyalty," added that he wants the Cowboys to be able to surround him with good players. Jones praised Parsons for this approach, saying his "intellect is limitless" and that he sees the big picture.
On the surface, this feels like it's just Jones admiring Parsons' team-first mentality. But again, he's always calculated and it could be seen as shade being thrown at Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb for taking maximum deals this offseason.
Jones, who used the media throughout the negotiations with both players, even recently pointed the finger at Prescott when saying the team doesn't have money for free agents in 2025.
Hopefully, there's no ill-will with these words — but knowing how Jones operates, it's hard not to wonder if he used this opportunity to get a quick jab in.
