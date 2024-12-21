If Rico Dowdle played for Woody Johnson, he would be getting extended today
Rico Dowdle has blossomed into a star for the Dallas Cowboys over the past several weeks. He's recorded more than 100 yards in three consecutive games, including 149 in their Week 15 win over the Carolina Panthers.
That gives him 880 yards on the season as he threatens to hit 1,000 yards. His performance has given the offense new life and caught the attention of the ratings czars at EA Sports.
MORE: Cowboys will have elite WR prospects staring right at them in NFL Draft
With their latest update, Dowdle's Madden rating has increased to 81 overall.
As we learned earlier this week, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is a fan of Madden ratings. He reportedly steered clear of Jerry Jeudy since his rating wasn't high enough, which is the first time Dallas fans were able to say — that's worse than Jerry Jones. On the flip side, Johnson might be ready to throw a boatload of cash at Dowdle following his increase.
All joking aside, Dowdle will be a free agent in 2025. The Cowboys need to add more depth to the backfield with Dowdle proving to be their only decent option.
Re-signing him makes sense even with a rookie addition but the only question will be whether or not he priced himself out of the range Jones is willing to pay. We learned this past offseason that his range for the position is shockingly low, so hopefully that doesn't lead to Dowdle leaving.
